HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Soybeans pour from a 300-bushel bin on an S-67 Gleaner combine operated by Daniel Stuchlik for his father, Monte, of Lost Springs. Soybeans pour from a 300-bushel bin on an S-67 Gleaner combine operated by Daniel Stuchlik for his father, Monte, of Lost Springs.



This 400-foot crane slowly inches propellers upward to the top of just one of the soon-to-be 95 wind turbines filling the horizon on the northern portion of Marion County. They can be seen from miles away. Diamond Vista Wind Project is projected to be finished in December. This 400-foot crane slowly inches propellers upward to the top of just one of the soon-to-be 95 wind turbines filling the horizon on the northern portion of Marion County. They can be seen from miles away. Diamond Vista Wind Project is projected to be finished in December.



Fairy princess Tristan Miesse models her flowery crown and outfit at the Trick-or-Treat Marion Main Street Halloween event. Fairy princess Tristan Miesse models her flowery crown and outfit at the Trick-or-Treat Marion Main Street Halloween event.