Songwriter Paul John Weiler's lyrics almost come alive as a sea of bright yellow sunflowers enjoy the early morning sun and cooler weather Tuesday morning near 270th and Remington Rds. "Troubles end in Kansas. Folks unbend in Kansas. Everyone you'll meet will be your friend in Kansas. They'll all be there to help me celebrate with my sunflower from the Sunflower State."



Walker Hine, 4, won his age division Saturday at the Peabody pancake race.



A "Ride to Remember" trailer bearing photos of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty is escorted into Burns Saturday by 19 motorcycles.