  • Attorney gets 25% raise

    Three proposed contracts sent back for further research after questions raised at city council meeting By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Three of four employment contracts proposed at Monday’s city council meeting were tabled for further consideration after a member of the public pointed out that city code prohibits terms included in the contracts.

  • Businesses struggle to hire staff

    Unemployment for Marion County dipped below 3% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics but it wasn’t good for area businesses. The lack of potential employees hit hard for places like Carlson’s Grocery and Ampride, which found themselves looking for workers for months.

  • Cancer patient beats the odds

    Roger Ryder was told he’d die from pancreatic cancer in February. Five months later the Hillsboro resident is not only alive, but also showing signs of improvement.

  • Doctors trying to change CyberKnife reputation

    CyberKnife surgery has been in use since the 1990s, but changing public perception of the procedure remains a goal for David Bryant, a radiation oncologist with Via Christi Cancer Center. “A lot of patients don’t even come see me because they think ‘surgery’ and don’t want that,” he said. “They should have named it something else a while ago, but now that’s what it’s called it’s hard to change.”

  • Area farmers plant less wheat, crop prices seesaw

    Although farmers sowed fewer acres than the previous year to wheat this past fall, they harvested more bushels this year. According to the Farm Service Agency in Marion, county farmers sowed 15,972 less acres in wheat than the year before. They planted 105,282 acres in 2017 compared to 90,310 acres last fall.

  • Blue-green algae, flooding poison tourism

    Marion Reservoir’s submerged campgrounds and are likely to remain closed until Labor Day week. That might have been good new for Marion County Lake, which has enjoyed a summer boom in camping reservations, until blue-green algae kept visitors away.

  • Wind farm approval process might change

    Future wind farms — and one with an approved conditional use permit — were discussed at Monday’s county commission meeting. Commissioner Randy Dallke said he’d listened to enough discussion about, and opposition to, development of Expedition Wind Farm, and said some of the comments made by opponents should perhaps be considered in future wind farm propositions.

  • Centre marks 10th year of online learning

    Centre’s school district is celebrating 10 years of success with its online learning program. “Putting you at the Centre of your education” is the slogan for the Kansas Online Learning Program.

  • Student learning advocates share experiences

    Three Centre Elementary School teachers are among 12 student learning advocates who work in the Kansas Online Learning Program. They communicate with parents through email and texting, and they monitor students’ progress to make sure they complete the work.

  • Centre employees will get raises

    It was a good year for employees of Centre school district. Everybody got pay raises for the next school year. At its monthly meeting last week, the school board approved 5 percent raises for teachers and classified staff. The raise sets the teachers’ base salary at $38,281.

  • Internet reconnected; cause disruption in service unknown

    After 10 days of work, Eagle Communications Wi-Fi connection issues were repaired last week in Marion, but the root cause couldn’t be determined. Technicians found that when two of the cables were plugged in at the same time it caused Wi-Fi disruption, said Travis Kohlrus, the company’s vice president of broadband.

  • Expect delays on US-56 west of county

    Daytime traffic on US-56 from the county line west to McPherson may be delayed an estimated 15 minutes now through July 29. Crews will be installing a new rock edge and creating new pavement markings on 13 miles of the highway.

  • Talmage Hiebert

    A memorial service for former Hillsboro resident Talmage Gordon Hiebert, 94, who died May 3 in Traverse City, Michigan, will be Saturday in Traverse City. Born May 13, 1924, in Burrton, to the Rev. Peter Nicholas Hiebert and Helen (Kunkel) Hiebert, he married Laura Evalina Franz of Hillsboro on June 19, 1948.

  • Robert Huckriede

    A private graveside service will be conducted for Robert Allen Huckriede, 66, who died Sunday at St. Luke Hospital, Marion. Born Aug. 19, 1952, in Greensburg to Edison and Billie (Cook) Huckriede he is survived by daughter, Candice Huckriede of Oregon; sister, JoAnn Helm of Marion; and brothers Steve Huckriede of Gravette, Arkansas; Dave and Kim Huckriede of Grove, Oklahoma; and Mike and Scott Huckriede of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

  • Doctor took slow route to med school

    A journey of discovery led new St. Luke Hospital and Clinic physician Jeremy Bigham to become a doctor. Growing up in Antioch, California, his father and other family members had health problems, which led him to take an interest in health care.

  • Self-ordered lab tests can save patients money

    St. Luke Hospital has added seven laboratory tests to the list of those patients can order themselves to save money on the price of laboratory work. Direct access laboratory services, available at the hospital for about a year, allow a patient to skip insurance filing, order their own tests, and pay a reduced price. No appointment is needed.

  • Damned if you do ...

    Newspapering is a fickle business. One day we get comments recommending our paper, like this one: “Great way to keep up with the happenings of Marion. Plus the circus that you call a commissioner meeting is like having a comic strip in the paper. Commissioner Novak reads like Mr. Magoo.”

  • Breaking a broken law

    Government usually is the one telling citizens when a law is broken, but this week it was an eagle-eyed citizen who unearthed the sad truth that the City of Marion had blatantly violated state statute KSA 12-3007(b)(3). It wasn’t the first time — and probably won’t be the last — for the city to break this particular law, a half-baked idea that, even when followed, allows government to run roughshod over taxpayers’ right to know what it’s up to.

    Spider jumps ship

    Newspaper should be ashamed, Church should be proud, Questioning Florence

  • Unique variety store fighting for its survival

    A variety store that’s been a fixture in Marion since 1983 is now struggling to stay afloat. Joan and John Diver, who own HRK Warehouse, 119 N. Roosevelt, say the summer’s flooding in the county has apparently made a deep cut in the money Marion residents have to spend after taking care of losses.

  • Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

    Louis Lee and Ruth (Lais) Kaiser will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lincolnville Community Center. Hosts will be their children, David Kaiser of Marion and Angela Schmidt of Stillwell.

  • Senior volunteers to be honored

    Selected county residents age 60 and older who have volunteered for an agency, business, or other organization for at least five years will be honored this fall. Senior Citizens of Marion County will honor selected volunteers at its annual meeting Oct. 17.

  • Card shower requested

    The family of Marge Regnier is requesting a card shower to help her celebrate her 90th birthday July 23. Cards may be sent to her at 624 Freeborn St., Marion KS 66861.

  • Country club hires retired principal as greenskeeper

    Marion Country Club’s new head greenskeeper is no stranger to maintaining its golf course. Todd Gordon, former superintendent of Marion-Florence school district, started helping maintain the golf course a year ago.

  • Burdick plans Labor Day

    Burdick’s 47th annual Labor Day Celebration will kick off September 1 with a community church service in the morning, fitting the theme “For God and Country.” September 2 activities include mutton bustin’, a 2-mile fun run, corn hole and a parade grand marshaled by Jack and Nancy Riggin. Concessions will be provided by Burdick Hustlers 4-H.

    Center resumes serving meals, Menu

    Upcoming events

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

    Marion kept up nicely with the Joneses

  • Tournament shows limited economic value

    When fans and families arrived in Marion over the weekend for Region Four’s Babe Ruth Baseball tournament, they were surprised by a lack of places to eat. “Where is there to eat around here,” multiple visiting parents asked.

