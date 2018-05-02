HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



From left, Addie Edmunson, Maddison Beery, and Brooklyn Beery get ready to lift Ruby Schmidt into the air during a dance routine at Saturday's recital for Tiptoz Dance Company at the Performing Arts Center.



Donna Kaiser, left, answers question from Margaret Wilson as Wilson admires Kaiser's creations.



Marion-Florence FFA officers Austin Neufeld, left, and Carley Stapleford share a light-hearted moment Thursday during the chapter's annual banquet at the high school.