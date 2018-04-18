HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion electric superintendent works to remove a light from a toppled power pole that succumbed to Thursday's high winds.



Teresa Mills is the new director of Marion City Museum.



Emma David and Payton Harms brave cold and windy conditions as they arrive at the Centre junior-senior banquet Saturday. Light snow fell and blew all morning, but there was no accumulation. Prom-goers met at Lincolnville Community Center for group pictures before proceeding to the high school for an indoor promenade and banquet.