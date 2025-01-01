HEADLINES

  • Take this weather and shovel it

    Dry but heavy snow blanketed Marion’s Main St. Tuesday, and residents were out quickly to act. Dressed in beanies, gloves, and puffer jackets, various shovelers cleared sidewalks throughout the day.

  • County eyes blinking turbines

    Red blinking lights on Sunflower Wind Farm turbines were debated Tuesday by county commissioners. Commissioner Clarke Dirks said he didn’t have a copy of a conditional use permit granted to the wind farm but questioned whether the lighting systems on turbines were in compliance.

  • Legislators support Trump's cuts

    At a meeting of the Patriots of Liberty Sunday, Senator Michael Fagg and Representative Scott Hill dismissed the idea that President Trump was seizing too much power. A barrage of lawsuits contend some of Trump’s actions disregard the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 and may contradict the Constitution, which states it is Congress’ job to dictate spending.

  • 2 days, 2 arrests for former friends

    A series of incidents between former friends led to arrests of two of them on consecutive days. Paul A. Huddleston, 26, Marion, got into an altercation at 3:46 a.m. Feb. 7 with a group of former friends in the 300 block of Locust St. He had been screaming and yelling at the former friends and revving his engine in front of the residence, Interim Police Chief Zach Hudlin said.

  • 'Really, really impressive': Student comes to the rescue

    Feb. 4 began a normal morning for Marion junior Eldon Smith. He had just finished a statistics test in Gary Stuchlik’s class and was walking from the Hill Building to the main building for his next period. It was after the initial bell, and few people were outside, especially in such cold weather. Then, he heard a noise behind him. An elderly woman had fallen and hit her head on asphalt.

  • A tale of Puss and firemen's boots

    A cat that found its way onto a neighbor’s roof Thursday and wouldn’t come down had to be rescued by Marion firefighters. Fire Chief Chris Killough called for volunteers and drove a pumper truck to 12 Lakeshore Dr. to rescue the cat.

OTHER NEWS

  • Down and out at county poor farm

    It helps, though, to start big-picture. There are two buildings: the original poor farm, where the destitute, deranged, and (God forbid) unmarried mothers of Marion County lived and worked from 1889 to the early 1940s, and a smaller building about a hundred feet away.

  • Loader rolls over into ravine trying to free snowplow

    A county loader that went off the road Feb. 12 and into a ravine at the east intersection of 170th Rd. and Lakeshore Dr. turned onto its top and had to be towed out of the ravine a few days later. According to the sheriff’s office, driver Jeffery E. Stenzel, 55, lost control of the loader while trying to pull a county snowplow out of a ditch.

  • Free food rescheduled

    Free food originally scheduled to be distributed this week will instead be distributed starting Feb. 26. Recipients must have monthly household income of no more than $2,322 plus $830 for each household member beyond the first. Feb. 26
  • Feb. 27
  • MARCH 1

DEATHS

  • Donald Rosfeld

    Services for Donald Gene Rosfeld, 80, who died Friday at his farm near Goessel, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Koerner Heights Church, Newton. Pastor Matt Thrift will officiate. Interment will be at Doyle Valley Cemetery, rural Goessel. Relatives will receive friends an hour before the service at the church.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sherol Nightengale

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Sunny' Herman

FOR THE RECORD

PEOPLE

OPINION

SENIOR LIVING

  • Seniors seem well-prepared to deal with bitter cold

    With Marion in the throes of some of the coldest weather it has seen in years, spare a thought for local seniors. Then again, maybe don’t bother.

  • Help with heating costs available

    If the cost of winter heating — or summer cooling, for that matter — is taking too big a bite out of seniors’ pocketbooks, two programs may provide help. For both, income limits apply.

  • Grants, loans can help with homes

    If a senior’s home is in need of repair, but the homeowner cannot afford to get the work done, a Rural Development program could provide money to do it. The single-family housing repair loan and grant program makes grants of up to $10,000 to very-low-income homeowners age 62 and older to remove health and safety hazards.

SPORTS

  • Peabody comes back against Centre

    Peabody-Burns broke Centre’s heart on Valentine’s Day while two other county teams also were victorious. Peabody-Burns and Centre

  • Girls victorious heading into last week

    Three of four county girls’ teams won heading into the final week of regular season play. Hillsboro

  • Boys wrestling up next

    Forty-two teams made up of just shy of 200 wrestlers traveled northeast to Rossville for the Class 3-2-1A super regional tournament Friday and Saturday Hillsboro

  • Two honored

    Shaliah Ensley and Eldon Smith were named Marion’s Champions of Character for January. Shaliah was honored for working hard in both the classroom and on athletic courts. She is said to be coachable and brings the energy and spirit by supporting her teammates on and off the floor.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin

 

