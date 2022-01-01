HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



An illuminated ghost the pops out of a jack-o-lantern is one of a small army of ghoulishly clever decorations outside Dee Herzet's home at 327 W. Santa Fe St. in Marion.



A doe and her fawn pose Monday night near 4th and Nickerson Sts. in Marion. The deer glanced at the camera after the photographer made a soft clicking sound. They then ran off as cars approached.



Middle schoolers paint pumpkins Friday at an activity station during Lake Day.