With Peabody's celebration on the Fourth, Ramona's on Saturday, and a Peabody carnival that continued through the week, last week was filling with revelers, like this young mechanical rodeo rider in Peabody.
Congressman Roger Marshall visits with Greg and Mitch Carlson during a stop Friday at Carlsons' Grocery in Marion.
No longer billed as Redneck in Ramona, Saturday's event still featured some unusual parade entires including this pin-up girl contest with contestants riding on a a Ramona fire truck.
Dennis Adkins uses barrels, soaker hoses and gravity to water his Marion garden.
