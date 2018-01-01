HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Kelbi Kidd of Lost Springs leads her pet goat, Porsha, into the pet show Saturday at Lincolnville Octoberfest. Her goat won two ribbons.
Moon Pie, a 10-month-old European Blue Great Dane owned by Theresa Carrol of Lincolnville, receives a love lick from a black Labrador Saturday during the pet show at Lincolnville Octoberfest. The big, loveable dog was named Best of Show.
Warrior slotback Colton Mercer takes a pitch out from quarterback Chase Stringer in Friday's Marion County battle with Hillsboro. A late interception returned for a touchdown sunk the Warriors, 18-14.
Jennifer Hojda of Burdick too her craft business, Rustic Rocking Horse, to Lincolnville's Octoberfest on Saturday. She and her common law husband, David Heithoff, make planters, wall hanings, and table displays from discarded tires on their property and driftwood found at Herington lake. Hojda like to incorporate dream cathcers into her products.
