An overturned Kansas National Guard road scraper blocks the southwest curve of the US-56/77/K-150 roundabout Sunday east of Marion. Traffic was diverted onto the diamond roadways surrounding the roundabout, which was closed for several hours.



New county park and lake director Isaac Hett has several items on his "to do before summer" list.



Inspector Holmes, played by Caleb Hett, summarizes the evidence for murder in Marion High School's production of "Register Here," a farcical mystery playing Friday and Saturday at the Performing Arts Center.