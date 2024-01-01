HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



In honor of this year's Thanksgiving, preschoolers under the direction of Bethany Carlson at Centre Schools produced these watercolor drawings to decorate this week's front page. In honor of this year's Thanksgiving, preschoolers under the direction of Bethany Carlson at Centre Schools produced these watercolor drawings to decorate this week's front page.



Members of the Marion scholars bowl team eagerly await the next question Members of the Marion scholars bowl team eagerly await the next question



Sisters Elaine Perkins, Peabody, and Wanda Salmans, Moundridge, stand next to a table displaying their embroidery and tatting. The two also make homemade peppernuts. Sisters Elaine Perkins, Peabody, and Wanda Salmans, Moundridge, stand next to a table displaying their embroidery and tatting. The two also make homemade peppernuts.