Emersyn, daughter of Jenna Meyerhoff of Marion, sits on Mrs. Claus' lap Saturday in the Santa Fe Room at Marion City Library.



David Vogel, front and center, was joined by Hillsboro High School's Spirit n Celebration vocal group at a Christmas concert Thursday in the Fellowship Hall at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren church. More than 200 attendees were served cheesecake and coffee. The event was a fundraiser by the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce and Hillsboro Foundation for a splash pad project and Parents as Teachers.



Numerous Christmas trees were on display at Kelly and Susan Robson's house, 811 S. Roosevelt.