Eastbound drivers on US-56 had an opportunity Sunday evening to see a wind-rippled flag, high atop Countryside Feed in Hillsboro, framed by a rising moon two days short of being full.
Melanie Ensey of rural Marion and her 22-month-old grandson, Ezra, interact with Shorty, a 3 1/2-year-old cow that was born deformed and has become a family pet.
A discouraged tradition re-emerged last week when the year of this year's graduating class was emblazoned on a Marion water tower. This time, however, it was done in duct tape.
After the Florence gym floor was flooded by more than an inch of water from a kitchen sink leak, it wasn't hard Friday to find a place to insert a blower underneath the ruined maple floor to try to dry it out.
