Marion senior Kenna Wesner triple-jumped into ninth place during state competition last week in Wichita. In all, county athletes brought home 25 medals. More on Page 10.
Tired but happy pilgrims arrive Saturday at Barbara Kroupa's farm on US-56 and Remington Rd. for their final night before marching to Pilsen to honor Father Emil Kapaun.
Centre's Kaitlynn Bina finished eighth in the 3200-meter race in the early morning sunshine at Wichita.
Preparing to mow his lawn Sunday along Luta Creek in Marion, Record photographer Nicholas Kimball came across this fawn nestled in tall grass. Hours later, neighbor Darvin Markley approached the fawn, getting within 18 inches to try to pet it before it bleated out a protest. Mama doe promptly rushed in, and the pair decided to relocate to a less inhabited area.
