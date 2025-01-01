HEADLINES

  • Fire chief abruptly quits, is replaced by chief fired at Florence

    For reasons not known, Marion Fire Chief Chris Killough resigned Friday. Killough gave the department three days notice, his resignation being effective Monday.

  • Latest go-round isn't so merry; century-old icon removed from Central Park

    Nearly a century of Marion memories now sit in a heap of twisted metal next to a rock pile at Marion’s city shops. The historic 1926 Mitchell Whirl merry-go-round, enjoyed by more than four generations near the back of Central Park, was dismantled last week.

  • Biker hits deer, is seriously injured

    A rural Marion man was taken by Marion ambulance to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita after he hit a deer Saturday with his motorbike. Tyler J. Makovec, 25, who lives on Yarrow Rd. south of K-150, was driving a 2007 Honda south on Bluestem Rd. between 290th and 300th Rds. when he hit the deer, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.

  • County to regulate wakeboard boats, blasting, but won't privatize docks

    County commissioners decided Monday to restrict wakeboarding boats on the county lake and to draft a policy on blasting after Orsted blasted a blade off a wind turbine a week and a half ago. Lake residents often complain about the potential for damage to docks and tied boats because of the large waves wakeboarding boats produce.

  • 82 tax debtors pay up after names are printed

    Nearly 14% of the county’s delinquent property taxes — a total of $78,012.30 — was paid after a list of delinquent taxpayers was published last month. Whether they were embarrassed to be included or simply needed a reminder, 82 delinquent owners went to the treasurer’s office and paid overdue taxes, plus the cost of printing after their names, addresses, and how much they owed appeared in the paper in August.

OTHER NEWS

  • Lone protester shows up at budget hearings

    Hillsboro and Marion school boards and Peabody City Council, conducted budget hearings Monday night, and only one person showed up to speak. A woman who lives at the county lake attended the Marion-Florence school board meeting seven minutes after the meeting started, board president Nick Kraus said.

  • A new way to stay safe

    Emergency preparedness month is upon us, and county emergency managers are working to get the word out. Deputy director Dan Schaefer spent his lunch hour Friday telling 30 Hillsboro seniors about a cell phone app, “What3Words,” that locates a person within 10 feet of where they are — anywhere in the world, or any room of a building — so help can be sent to them.

  • From space rescues to space toilets

    Astronaut Nick Hague, who attended school in Peabody, spoke to Peabody-Burns High School students Tuesday about his trip to rescue astronauts stranded on the space station last year. He also answered practical questions like how do you use a bathroom in space.

  • Side gig turns into full-time auction store in Marion

    Don and Karen Wedd have transformed a side gig into a downtown Marion business with Uneek Auctions. The couple conduct both online and on-site auctions.

DEATHS

  • Edna Backhus

    Services for Edna Marie Backhus, 90, who died Sept. 2 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, were Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Tampa. Born July 16, 1935, in Tampa to William and Lydia (Galliart) Rhode, she married Paul Backhus on Jan. 25, 1953. He died in 2021.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Don't let Marion make a loony tunes mistake

    You’ve heard it a million times. Since 1937, it’s been the theme song for generations of “Looney Tunes” cartoons. But did you know, it also has lyrics? Oh, the merry-go-round broke down,

  • Insuring fairness is an issue worth debating

    Most of us have opinions even when the issues don’t personally affect us. Should we come to the aid of invaded Ukraine and starving Gaza? Should we ignore science and not require vaccinations? Should we ignore federal law and use the military to supplement police? Should universities lose grants as punishment for promoting diversity? Should masked agents raid workplaces in search of workers to deport? Should the FBI secretly put tracking devices on reporters’ cars?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Let's talk about ducks

  • LETTERS:

    Tax restraint, KBI faulted

PEOPLE

  • Lutheran pastor takes winding path to pulpit

    Pastor Frank Johnson recently was installed as pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Marion. He also will serve Zion Lutheran in Hillsboro. He was a vicar at Zion for five years before being ordained through a four-year Specific Ministry Pastor program at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. He will complete the formal program in January.

  • Arts grant comes through

    A $20,000 grant from Kansas Arts Commission will help finance several programs in Peabody through July 4. Sunflower Theater director Susan Mayo was delighted that funding for Peabody Arts Alive Series came through after President Donald Trump earlier ordered cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts, which provides about half of Kansas Arts Commission’s budget.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

UPCOMING

  • Governor candidate coming

    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ethan Corson, who represents Johnson County in the Kansas Senate, will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Township Library. His speech, open to the public, is being sponsored by Marion County Democrats. Refreshments will be served.

  • Concert to feature special guest

    Tabor College Concert Choir’s first performance of the fall semester will feature world-renowned Roosevelt Credit at Richert Auditorium. Credit is music director for Broadway Carolers, a member of the Choirs of St. Ignatius Loyola, a member of the David Broza Singers, and founder of the Lappelle Choir, which was featured at Jazz at Lincoln Center. His albums include “Letting Go,” “Ol’ Time Religion,” and “Get On Board.”

  • Cemetery budget to be set

    Next year’s budget for Prairie Lawn Cemetery District and whether the district’s property tax rate will exceed the revenue-neutral rate will be the topics of public hearings at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Peabody Senior Center.

  • Disability group to meet

    Videoconferencing will be available for those who want to participate in public meeting at 4 p.m. Monday of the directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization. The meeting will be in Suite 204 at 500 N. Main St., Newton. Video instructions are available at http://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings.

  • School tech group to meet

    The public will be welcome when directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services to area schools, meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hillsboro school district office, 416 S. Date St. More information is available from Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

MORE…

