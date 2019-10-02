HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Longtime Marion resident Dean Armstrong, his wife, Kate, and their children and grandchildren lead Saturday's Old Settlers Day parade with a float designed as a space shuttle in honor of his brother, Neil, who was the first man to walk on the moon 50 years ago. Armstrong's grandchildren dressed as astronauts on the family's float. Longtime Marion resident Dean Armstrong, his wife, Kate, and their children and grandchildren lead Saturday's Old Settlers Day parade with a float designed as a space shuttle in honor of his brother, Neil, who was the first man to walk on the moon 50 years ago. Armstrong's grandchildren dressed as astronauts on the family's float.



Students leave as rain threatens Friday night after Marion High School's homecoming game was canceled. Students leave as rain threatens Friday night after Marion High School's homecoming game was canceled.



A Marion High player twists to avoid a tackle by Inman during Monday night's game. The Warriors were defeated 26-0. A Marion High player twists to avoid a tackle by Inman during Monday night's game. The Warriors were defeated 26-0.