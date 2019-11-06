HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Bikers and motorists cruise down Marion's Main St. during Saturday's Marion County Toy Run. It was the 26th running of the annual event, which began with 15 motorcycles in 1994. Bikers and motorists cruise down Marion's Main St. during Saturday's Marion County Toy Run. It was the 26th running of the annual event, which began with 15 motorcycles in 1994.



Ben Bowers gives Levi Coitrone, a little red dragon, a ride on his shoulders Thursday during Trick or Treat Main St. Ben Bowers gives Levi Coitrone, a little red dragon, a ride on his shoulders Thursday during Trick or Treat Main St.



Roger Graham helps a customer with a purchase of honey from Marion's own Vinduska Honey on Saturday during Jingle and Mingle. He said he did not tend the booth last year, but said he was happy with crowd that showed for the event. Roger Graham helps a customer with a purchase of honey from Marion's own Vinduska Honey on Saturday during Jingle and Mingle. He said he did not tend the booth last year, but said he was happy with crowd that showed for the event.