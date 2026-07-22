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Ruby Schmidt (front), 15, and fellow 4-H member Abby Erwin, 9, pose with Ruby's dog, Luna, in the county fair's dog competition Monday.
Canine friend Cooper proves wary of a descent Monday on an obstacle in the county fair's dog competition and needs encouragement from owner Arlie Erwin, 12, of Marion.
"Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure" was performed Friday and Saturday at the Performing Arts Center. More than 30 kids were cast for the show, including Ian Hett as Peter Pan and Izabelle Schumacher as Captain Hook.
Joe Sechrist, an official from Hillsboro, was head referee during the 2023 NAIA football championship game, but he worries that not enough officials are available for prep games.
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