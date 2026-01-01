HEADLINES

  • Contentious meeting ends in charges

    Peabody’s turbulent city council meeting Monday night boiled over into a series of shouting matches afterward. Peabody Police Chief Matthew Neal said a battery citation was issued after Peabody Community Foundation associate director Paige Barnes walked into self-styled public watchdog Michael Eravi, the director of Lawrence Accountability, after the meeting.

  • Wrestling has growing group of girls in its grasp

    Girls’ wrestling continues to grow rapidly, and that momentum is being felt even in smaller Kansas communities like Hillsboro. Participation has steadily increased in Hillsboro since the sport was officially sanctioned at the high school level in 2019.

  • Marion likely to increase most utility rates

    Before the end of the year Marion residents may experience sticker shock when looking at monthly utility bills. In an attempt to make trash, electric, and water rates sustainable, the city will consider increasing them. Amounts have not been determined.

  • Cities have different ways of handling trash

    As Marion looks into privatizing trash service, questions remain. Nisly Brothers Inc. of Hutchinson, the trash contractor for Peabody and several other communities in Harvey County and others, approached Marion officials about privatizing a few weeks ago.

  • Derailment under investigation

    A weekend train derailment is being investigated north of Lost Springs, a Union Pacific Railroad spokesman said Tuesday. According to the railroad, four hopper cars derailed about 5 a.m. Saturday. Two cars remained upright. No one was injured.

OTHER NEWS

  • Crofoot beats Dirks to become commission chairman

    On a 4-1 vote, county commissioners selected Dave Crofoot to be their chairman for 2026. Commissioner Clarke Dirks also sought the position, but a vote to name him failed 2-2 with only Dirks and outgoing Chairman Jonah Gehring voting for him.

  • 2 question vehicle leasing

    Many county departments are obtaining new vehicles for their employees, but some county commissioners do not like how it’s new leasing system is being operated. County administrator Tina Spencer said the vehicles used to be purchased on an as-needed basis.

  • County to set officials' salaries

    County commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on salaries, including themselves and all elected officials. Commissioners in their annual review last year gave themselves a $200 raise, even though two commissioners asked their salaries of $18,258 at the time be lowered.

  • Showing dogs is in their bloodlines

    A rural Peabody resident has been training dogs to appear for the prestigious Westminster dog show at her South Fork Ranch. Shannon Rivas has a Rottweiler named General. He is a grand champion and No. 9 in the nation in his class. Her Sloughi also is going to Westminster.

  • Program encourages healthy routines

    Tristen Cope is helping local families, and early child educators build stronger daily routines through a national curriculum, Fit and Healthy Kids. For young children, understanding when one activity ends and another begins is more than just a classroom skill; it’s an essential part of learning and development.

  • St. Luke likely to feel effects of big grant

    Kansas will receive $222 million next year to help stabilize and modernize rural hospitals through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. The five-year initiative is designed to strengthen small hospitals, improve patient outcomes, and slow closures of rural hospitals. It will provide $10 billion annually nationwide through 2030.

DEATHS

  • Jerry Norton

    Jerry Norton, 88, of Oak Park, Illinois, a longtime seasonal resident of Marion County Park and Lake, died Dec. 29. Born in Salina to Frank C. and Helen Schrader Norton, he married Marion native Margaret Williams 62 years ago. He and she both graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Christian Marsden

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Margie Stegeman

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Helen Wenta

FINANCE

  • Maintaining a legacy -- with help

    Jim Hett farmed his land his entire life, well into his late 80s, but he did something many farmers never get a chance, or never take the time, to do: he designed a future for the farm that didn’t depend on his own hands. “He had it all set up,” his daughter, Kimberly Metcalf, said. “He would sit in his chair, but he always knew who was farming, what they were doing, when they were doing it, and how they were doing it. He managed it.”

  • Tracking spending may help add to savings

    As inflation pressures household budgets across rural areas, many families could improve their finances by knowing where their money goes, according to Hillsboro accountant, Ken Koslowsky. Koslowsky, who prepares taxes for area residents each year, said people often think there is nothing left to save at the end of the month, but few actually track their spending.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Knockdown dragouts become too literal

    This week’s consumer tip: Stop spending money on cable TV and streaming services if what you mainly want to watch are cage matches, so-called reality shows, and the type of shoving and screaming featured on all those nightly so-called news channel debates. You can get a dose of free theater every bit as dramatic — and foolish — right here in Marion County. And you don’t even have to go to a promising entertainment venue like the wonderful Sunflower Theater.

  • There oughta be a law

    There oughta be a law. People say it all the time, and some of the time people charged with making laws actually create one. But most of the time, the battle cry shouldn’t be for a law. It should be for neighbors to behave in more neighborly fashion. A personal nit involves people parking directly across from other cars on narrow city streets. Many towns have laws prohibiting it because of how it renders streets into one-lane roads, often too narrow for snowplows, street sweepers, fire engines, and ambulances.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Bells and whistles

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • Marion, Goessel girls extend streaks

    Winning streaks for both the Marion and Goessel girls’ teams reached four Friday night. Centre also won. Peabody-Burns, however, remains winless, and Hillsboro had the night off. Marion

  • Centre boys are lone winners

    Centre evened its season record at .500 Friday by more than doubling up the score on Wakefield. But both Marion and Peabody-Burns extended losing streaks, Peabody-Burns by a very lopsided score.

  • Wrestlers compete at Herington

    Boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams from Marion and Hillsboro competed Friday and Saturday at Herington. On the girls’ side Friday, Hillsboro placed sixth out of 12 teams, and Marion placed ninth.

MORE…

