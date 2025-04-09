HEADLINES

  • Peabody house burns to ground

    An early-morning blaze Saturday at a Peabody rental house was fought for more than three hours by firefighters from Peabody, Burns, and Walton. The house, in the 200 block of S. Olive St., was fully engaged by the time firefighters arrived.

  • New ambulance director hired

    Sedgwick County ambulance captain Kyle Burtch was hired Monday as new director of emergency medical services. Burtch is from Brantford, Ontario.

  • Prosecutor to keep others 'in their lanes'

  • Judge rules for paper in open records case

    In an open records case brought by the newspaper, a state judge ruled Friday that the City of Marion acted in “bad faith,” “failed in its duties,” and attempted to shirk responsibilities in ways that would have rendered Kansas Open Records Act “useless.” District Judge Ben Sexton granted the

  • Finding the allure of lures

    It read like a Dr. Seuss book: biggest fish, smallest fish, most fish, first fish. Rather than the opening to a jaunty story about cats in hats, however, those were categories local anglers competed in during Saturday’s crappie fishing competition at the county lake.

  • Marion's new administrator could be chosen soon

    Marion City Council members reviewed 14 applications for city administrator Monday behind closed doors and apparently narrowed the field to three or four. Kansas League of Municipalities consultant John Deardorff helped in the review.

OTHER NEWS

  • St. Luke volunteers model success

    More than 64 members representing 10 hospital volunteer and auxiliary groups spanning central Kansas and Wichita attended a fashion show Thursday that highlighted the best St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary has to offer. The Auxiliary was host for a District 4 meeting of Hospital Volunteers of Kansas.

  • 4th co-defendant sentenced in ex-cop's child porn case

    A fourth and final co-defendant convicted for his role in a child sexual exploitation conspiracy ring operated by former sheriff’s deputy and Burns police chief Joel J. Womochil, 39, was sentenced Thursday in federal court. Taylor Mullen, 33, Council Grove, was ordered to serve 30 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child — production of child pornography.

  • Chingawassa announces its country music lineup

    Josh Abbott Band, a seven-member Texas country band originally from Lubbock, will be Saturday’s headliner June 7 at Chingawassa Days in Marion’s Central Park. The band’s top singles on Billboard’s “Hot Country” chart were “Touch” (peaking at 41st in 2012); “Oh, Tonight” with Kacey Musgraves (44th in 2011); “Hangin’ Around” (44th in 2014), “Amnesia” (45th in 2015), and “Wasn’t That Drunk” with Carly Pearce (46th in 2016).

  • Blood drive response borders on anemic

    A blood drive Thursday at Peabody-Burns High School’s gym drew a trickle of county residents. Participants could sign up for a standard or a “Power Red” donation, which allowed for two pints (referred to as “units”) of blood cells to be taken while plasma and platelets were returned to the body.

  • Hillsboro police now doing VIN checks

    At one time, Marion’s police department was the only place in the county to get a vehicle identification check on a car. Now, Hillsboro police are doing VIN inspections, as well.

  • Barn dance to mark site's anniversary

    A presentation, reception, and old-fashioned barn dance May 3 will mark the 110th anniversary of construction and 10th anniversary of renovation of the Pioneer Bluffs ranching history barn a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177. Architect Ben Moore and contractor Rick Mitchell will speak at 4:10 p.m. about the renovation before the premiere of a renovation video and tours of the barn and accompanying house.

  • Lincolnville sprouts a new business

    But that will change soon thanks to the hard work of a local 19-year-old. Emilee Remmers grew up just outside of Lincolnville, as did her boyfriend, Nick Krch.

  • Investors keep eye on stocks

    Marion County investors are nervously watching the stock market as it travels a roller coaster of downturns and upticks. The ride began when President Donald Trump announced tariffs on goods from other countries, and some countries announced retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

OPINION

  • Checking the score on sports and education

    Most of us love school sports, supporting hometown teams even when they don’t win state championships or post winning records. But just as it is becoming apparent that transfer portals and name, image, and likeness payments are ruining college sports, signs are that other school sports are facing immense challenges.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    In seven days

PEOPLE

  • Tampa senior center gets a facelift

    The hundred-year-old Tampa Senior Center soon will appear much younger, thanks to renovations made by the Tampa Pride committee. After the committee helped repair the town’s baseball field last year, members turned their attention to the senior center.

  • Free commodities to be distributed

    Free food will be distributed next week to residents qualifying under revised income standards. To qualify, a recipient must have monthly household income of no more than $2,322 plus $830 for each additional member of the household.

  • Democrats to meet

    Refreshments will be served, and the public will be welcome when Marion County Democrats meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Goessel City Building, 101 S. Cedar St., Goessel. Additional information is available from county chairman David Yoder at yoderlaw82@gmail.com.

  • TEEN to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services to area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. April 16 at the school offices at 101 N. Thorp St.,Marion.

  • Senior center menus

  • 4-H:

    Lincolnville

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Warriors win; Trojans falter

    Marion swept a home doubleheader Tuesday from Hutch Trinity while Hillsboro continued to struggle against Moundridge. Marion won 6-2 and 5-4. Hillsboro boys lost 8-6 in baseball and Hillsboro girls lost 8-3 in softball.

  • Centre golfer 2nd at Herington tourney

    Several county golfers logged impressive scores to begin the season when Solomon High School was host for a golf tournament Thursday on Great Life Golf Course in Salina. In Herington on Tuesday, three county golfers finished in the top 10. Easton Glessner of Centre took 2nd, Levi Schrag of Goessel took 4th, and Lincoln Wichert of Hillsboro took 8th.

  • Relays set for Friday

    The annual Marion Relays will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Goessel, Centre, and Peabody-Burns athletes are scheduled to compete.

MORE…

