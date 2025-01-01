HEADLINES

  • Speed likely culprit in crash that killed teen

    Speed likely contributed to a fatality wreck Saturday when a 1991 Chevrolet Silverado veered off a dirt road after a low-water crossing, entered a field, and overturned three times on the east side of Jade Rd. north of 170th Rd. Both the driver and passenger, neither of whom was wearing a seatbelt, were thrown out of the pickup.

  • Trailer maker closes

    Durham trailer maker Donahue Manufacturing, in business since 1962, has closed. An email from accounting manager Holly Bethe said the closure was because of “current market conditions and funding challenges.”

  • Florence gets the willies about losing 'Wildcats'

    Packing a classic Florence gathering place in Town and Country Café, residents voiced concerns Thursday regarding the school district’s proposed mascot change, which would see the middle school mascot change from “Wildcats” to “Warriors.” Superintendent Justin Wasmuth and middle school Principal Kelsey Metro led the meeting, attended by 36. Board member Jillian Edmundson and board president Nick Kraus also attended.

  • Board less sure about changing mascot

    Marion school board members expressed reservations about changing the middle school mascot from “Wildcats” to “Warriors” at a meeting Tuesday night. Superintendent Justin Dameron described Thursday’s meeting in Florence regarding the mascot as “a really good conversation.”

  • Charges in domestic incident upgraded

    Criminal charges first filed Jan. 23 against James R.A. McColl, 51, Lehigh, were dramatically upgraded Thursday. McColl was arrested Jan. 19 on suspicion of domestic battery and charged Jan. 23 with making a criminal threat and domestic battery.

  • Detective seeks to settle collection suit

    Sheriff’s detective Aaron Christner, being sued for $7,246.49 plus costs and interest owed on a Capital One credit card, hopes to settle the case against him without a court judgment and garnishment on his wages. A petition to collect the debt was filed in court Dec. 23.

OTHER NEWS

  • With a new leader, county Democrats look to rebut Trump

    How long ago was that? That year, the U.S. ended combat operations in Iraq, Apple released the first iPad, and a BP oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Long-time Republican leader reflects on her journey

    That was 1984, when she was living with her husband, Greg, in Syracuse, Kansas. “They had a sheriff election that was contested and recounted,” she said. “That’s when we realized how important one or two votes were.”

  • Chase County fight leads to jail here

    A Marion man arrested after a bar fight in Chase County is spending his jail time in Marion County because of a Chase County Jail employee’s conflict of interest. Michael W. Sigel, 53, Marion, made a plea deal Oct. 15 in Chase County District Court. Under its terms, he pleaded guilty to six counts of misdemeanor battery.

  • State won't take sides on lake roads

    County lake resident Greg Wyatt, with the attorney general’s office unwilling to join the debate, again talked to commissioners Monday about roads in the residential area around the county lake. He hopes commissioners will have roads maintained before spring rains cause multiple washouts.

  • Proposed burn rules sent for rewording

    An updated burn resolution prepared by county fire chiefs will be reworded by county counsel Brad Jantz. Lincolnville chief Les Kaiser presented the chiefs’ changes to commissioners last week.

  • When scammers reach out, reach out to the police

    A recent scam email sent to Marion addresses threatening to release embarrassing video if the receiver fails to pay the email sender $950 is merely another of many scam efforts taking place every day, Marion police officer Kaylan Miles said Monday. Fall for the scam or not fall for the scam, it’s never a bad idea to contact law enforcement about scam calls, emails, and letters, he said.

DEATHS

  • John Fredrickson

    Services will be scheduled later for John Fredrickson, 81, who died Jan. 29 at St. Luke Hospital. Born March 23, 1943, in Chippewa Falls Wisconsin, to Robert and Lucille (Hurt) Fredrickson, he graduated in 1961 from Hawthorne High School in California.

  • Terry Nystrom

    Services for Terry Eugene Nystrom, 74, Marion, who died Feb. 4, were this morning at Burns Cornerstone Bible Church. Born July 3, 1950, in Wichita to Myron and June (Spurgin) Nystrom, he graduated from Derby High School in 1968 and joined the Navy, serving as a door gunner on a helicopter in Vietnam.

  • Sutton Redger

    Services for Sutton Michael Redger, 16, Hillsboro, who died Saturday in a rural traffic accident, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Pastor Margaret Johnson will officiate. Relatives will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Duane Davis Sr.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sharon Suderman

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Joe' Soyez

FINANCE

  • Breaking bread to help the helpless

    Michelle Flaming isn’t your typical businesswoman. Her homemade sourdough business is slow and considered, and restricted to her kitchen oven at the county lake. Since Flaming began baking sourdough three weeks ago, she has sold only nine loaves.

  • Egg prices aren't over-easy with bird flu

    Egg prices are as high as $11.65 a dozen in county stores, and shelves are often bare or nearly bare. Store owners say high prices are caused by bird flu. Government monitoring agencies now insist that if one bird in a flock tests positive, the entire flock must be destroyed. Producers must start over again, so supplies are low, and prices are high.

FOR THE RECORD

PEOPLE

  • Rex Wilson remembered: 'He was everybody's friend'

    Friends, co-workers, and students remember Rex Wilson as a talkative, upbeat man who worked hard to instruct and inspire those around him. One of the most popular teachers and coaches ever at Marion High School, died Feb. 1 at 87.

  • Workshop aims to cut clutter

    A Wichita educator and business coach will offer tips on uncluttering lives at a workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at Marion City Library. Cost is $10 in advance or at the door. Light refreshments will be served.

  • Church history sought

    Burns Community Historical Society is seeking information at burnskschs@gmail.com to support listing the town’s 142-year-old Catholic church on a historical registry to encourage preservation work.

  • Open mic planned

    Sunflower Theatre will sponsor an open mic for singing, poetry, dancing, rap, instrumental music, or other performances from 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 212 E. Division St., in Peabody. Sweet treats, coffee, teas, and hot chocolate will be available by donation. More information is available at (316) 295-7829 and (316) 772-2314.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • 4-H NOTES:

    Happy Hustlers

OPINION

SCHOOL

  • Schools close in advance of snow

    With as much as six inches of snow forecast for today, all five school districts in the county and some businesses announced closures before a single flake of snow fell. Hillsboro Senior Center announced closures as well. Marion Senior Center’s standing policy is that if school is canceled, so are friendship meals.

  • When should illness cancel classes?

    Third-period bell is almost not heard over the sounds of students coughing. Marion’s students seem to have turned into zombies in a matter of days.

  • Centre hires new superintendent

    After interviewing two candidates last week, Centre’s school board has hired Daniel Ackland as superintendent. He also will serve as principal for Kansas Online Learning Program and classes from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade. His two-year contract, beginning July 1, includes a first-year salary of $100,000.

  • Homecoming royalty named

    Centre and Goessel High Schools crowed their basketball homecoming royalty Friday. Daniel Rziha and Olivia Carlson were crowned king and queen after the Centre boys lost 72-36 to Little River. Their attendants were Johnathan Garr and Hailey Barton and Daniel Moenning and Hayley Whiteley. Becket McMichael and Adalynn Diepnbrock were helpers.

  • Scholars Bowl teams qualify for state

    Centre and Goessel Scholars Bowl teams each finished second in regional competition last week and will compete this weekend in state finals. Centre finished second in Class 1A Division 2 and will compete at noon Saturday at Elyria Christian.

  • Masons announce winners

    Clara Noeth of Centre School and Luke Issaac of Hillsboro won $100 prizes on Tuesday for essays submitted to Centre Masonic Lodge. Their essays asked them to identify a charitable organization within their community and explain why it warrants financial support. The essay contest is held every fall. Local winners are eligible to be entered in the state competition. Also announced by the lodge were “Exemplary Teacher” and “Exemplary Student” awards. Marion High School science teacher Bruce Rhodes won the teacher award, and Marion senior Erin Regnier took home the student prize. According to the Masonic Foundation, each will receive a certificate and a $100 gift card.

SPORTS

MORE…

