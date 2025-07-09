HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
This is how water came out of a tap last week at Kristina Kraemer's home in Tampa.
A granddaughter at a Town and Country Cafe family gathering in Florence over the weekend picks up paper streamers the best way she knows how - by wrapping them around herself.
Hap (left) and Aaron Waddell work in an announcing booth at Peabody's ballfield a few minutes before Fourth Fest's fireworks show.
Bright lights silhouette two people sitting on the edge of a dock near the swimming area at Marion County Lake during its 15-minute fireworks show Saturday. Fireworks displays also were offered in Peabody, Florence, Aulne, Hillsboro, and Goessel throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing