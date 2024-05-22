HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Safely tucked inside an old milk can, mother cat Callie keeps close watch over her litter of kittens near 90th and Clover Rds. Safely tucked inside an old milk can, mother cat Callie keeps close watch over her litter of kittens near 90th and Clover Rds.



Marion's Kenna Wesner triple-jumps her way into first place Thursday at regionals in Eureka, earning her a spot to compete in the state meet this Friday at Wichita State University. Marion's Kenna Wesner triple-jumps her way into first place Thursday at regionals in Eureka, earning her a spot to compete in the state meet this Friday at Wichita State University.



A mix of confetti and graduation caps fills the air as the Class of 2024 is presented at commencement exercises Sunday at Centre High School. A mix of confetti and graduation caps fills the air as the Class of 2024 is presented at commencement exercises Sunday at Centre High School.