Preschoolers dive into sand, creating hills, streams, and even a volcano, as part of an Earth Day activity last week at Marion Elementary School. At the end of the lesson, one student asked whether his classroom would get to keep the sandbox. The answer: No.
Ainsley Duell finished second in the final heat for the 100-yard breaststroke.
Seth Driggers leaps to a first place finish in long jump. He also won triple jump and placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Patti Unruh, part of a group of three volunteers from the Newton chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, asks whether an item she found embedded in mud at Marion Reservoir was a propane tank.
