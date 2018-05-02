HEADLINES

  • Novak wants economic money back

    A commissioner’s call for an economic development corporation founded by the county to return $120,000 to taxpayer coffers sparked an hour’s discussion at Monday’s meeting. “Over the past two years, we supported the work of a great group of volunteers,” commission chairman Dianne Novak said.

  • Arrest charges include assault against officer

    A confrontation between law enforcement officers and a man being served a warrant Sunday in Florence ended with the suspect being shot with a stun gun and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault against law enforcement. Eric Henderson, 49, Newton, faces additional charges for suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement, and probation violation.

  • Kids 'Tiptoz' through dance recital

    The shine of sparkly costumes and the sound of tap shoes graced the Performing Arts Center stage Saturday, culminating the first season of new chapter in Marion youth dance. “It’s been really good,” Anneliese Troxell, owner of Tiptoz Dance Company said.

  • Outfitter hit with big lawsuit

    Chisholm Trail Outfitters, LLC in Hillsboro has been named in a lawsuit filed in district court by James Navrat of Lehigh, who is seeking to collect on alleged unpaid loans to the business in excess of $100,000. Navrat claims in the suit that he hasn’t received any payments on a $25,000 promissory note with 5 percent interest that was invested in the business in October 2013.

  • Rocking the boat with road gravel

    A rural Lincolnville man who took matters into his own hands when he wanted a road graveled came under scrutiny at Monday’s county commission meeting. Commission chairman Dianne Novak told commissioners that she’d gotten a call Thursday from Mike Beneke, who asked if he could put rock on his road “because it’s terrible.” Novak said she told him no. After bickering a bit, Novak told Beneke to call road and bridge superintendent Jesse Hamm.

  • High schools schedule graduation ceremonies

    County high school classes of 2018 will participate in commencement activities across two upcoming weekends. Marion-Florence will kick off festivities for its seniors with a baccalaureate ceremony at 7 p.m. May 9 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church. Commencement will begin at 4 p.m. May 12 at the Sports and Aquatics Center.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Shopping for unique gifts and goods

    Donna Kaiser was one of 16 home-based business owners showing off their wares at Saturday’s Park it and Market event in Marion. Customers streamed into her booth to view her children’s towels, bibs, burp cloths, infant headbands, quilted table runners, crocheted cotton dishcloths, dish scrubbies and body scrubbies, and more.

  • Local farmers utilize "green manure"

    Many county farmers have been taking a new approach of utilizing older agricultural techniques such as cover crops, a crop grown for the enrichment of the soil, and to avoid tilling up the land. A non-profit educational organization, No-till on the Plains, puts its passion into providing information for farmers to adopt and further develop these techniques that center around high-quality no-till systems. Matt Meyerhoff, supervisory district conservationist, said that cover crop, or “green manure,” has gotten the attention of several farmers in the area.

  • Senator seeks interns

    Undergraduate and graduate college students interested in public service can apply for fall internships with U.S. Senator Jerry Moran in Washington, District of Columbia. Applicants must submit a resume, a cover letter highlighting a policy problem and including a suggested course of action, transcripts, and two letters of recommendation by June 15.

  • CASA to hold 5K benefit run

    Children involved with the court system will benefit from Run For the Child 5K Race, a May 12 event sponsored by CASA of the 8th Judicial District, which serves Marion, Dickinson, Morris, and Geary counties. The event will be at Acorns Resort in Milford. Race start time is 7:30 a.m. Awards will be given at 8:45 a.m.

  • Centre FFA frosh compete

    Centre FFA member Dillon Knepp placed second in a district freshman ag mechanics event April 25 in Kingman. Participants completed a safety test, problem solving, tool identification, machine identification, and a test of welding skills.

  • Stuffed animal workshop coming

    A safari stuffed animal workshop will be at 7 p.m. June 7 at Marion City Library. Children ages 5 and older have until May 15 to register for the event. When they register, they will choose which animal to make — a 15-inch elephant, monkey, hippo, or tiger.

  • Parkside welcomes dietary manager

    A Haysville veteran with commercial kitchen experience is bringing his culinary talents to Parkside Homes. Steven Moses started as certified dietary manager April 23.

DEATH NOTICE

  • Milda Reimer

    Services for Milda Reimer, 99, of Goessel, who died Thursday, were Monday at Bethesda Home in Goessel. She was born Nov. 7, 1918, to Abraham and Katharina Buller Reimer in Goessel. She was a member of Goessel Mennonite Church.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Keith McDowell

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Ray Schroeder

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Virgil Weber

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Douglas Young

DOCKET

HOME AND GARDEN

  • Winter rehabs dilapidated house

    In the year since Todd Winter bought a dilapidated house at the corner of Santa Fe and 5th St. in Marion, he’s worked to rehabilitate it as often as his time and resources have allowed. “This is something I’m doing in my free time,” Winter said. “As I have money in my savings account, I put it in the house.”

  • Spring gardens have a slow start

    Many area gardens still look quite bare because of the cold, windy spring. Early season vegetables like lettuce and peas have had a tough time surviving. As late as a week and a half ago, nighttime temperatures were close to freezing, keeping the soil cold. Don Hodson of Marion said garlic he planted in February is doing well, but even his radishes, which are usually cold hardy, froze during a cold spell and had to be replanted.

  • Garden center suffers from unusual spring weather

    The windy, cold weather this spring has had a big impact on Serenity Gardens, east of Hillsboro. Owner Jana Dalke said hardier spring flowers, like snapdragons, usually are put outside to make room for warm-weather flowers, but this year she has had to keep them inside or bring them in at night. “It has been really challenging,” she said. “Space has been a huge factor. Plants that I expected to be outside have been inside. Every square inch of the greenhouses was full, with hanging baskets above, plants on tables, and plants under tables.”

OPINION

  • Stumbling out of the box

    When agreeing on office space is arguably the most significant accomplishment of Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation to date, stumbling out of the box may be too kind. With board chairman Amy Doane leaving, an executive director search process coming up dry, and county commission chairman Dianne Novak demanding the county take its money back Monday, it’s more like out of the frying pan and into the fire for the nascent savior of the county’s economic future.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Wild Country

PEOPLE

  • New church addition to be an asset to the community

    After 20 years of talking about it, Zion Lutheran Church members decided to build a fellowship hall one year ago. The building is now complete. An open house was Saturday. The 60x85-foot structure has half-wall stone facing to match the limestone church. An enclosed walkway connects the two buildings.

  • Hoy to wrap up Tabor series

    Well-known Kansas folklore expert Jim Hoy will talk about folktales that have shaped the state and local communities Friday at the final spring session of Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning series. The presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Heritage Lobby of the Sheri Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Goessel foundation awards grants

    Six entities will benefit from $3,420 awarded April 21 by Goessel Community Foundation. The largest grant, $1,000, went to Bethesda Home to supplement expenses for its Friendship Meal program. Goessel Senior Endowment provided $950, and the remainder came from the Impact Fund.

  • BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT:

    Eleanor Mueller

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Big group eats Harlow's hamburgers, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    1903 flood surpasses high water mark

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Warriors repeat as HOA baseball champions

    With just one game remaining on its schedule, the Warrior baseball team needed something to happen Tuesday if they were going to repeat as Heart of America League champions. The Sedgwick Cardinals had to lose a game to stamp out any chance of a two-way tie.

  • Cole's Cards makes it big at state

    Centre’s Cole Srajer and Max Svoboda will be getting a $2,250 check in the mail after taking fourth place in a state Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge on April 24 at Kansas State University. Their business, Cole’s Cards, qualified for state competition after placing first in county competition in March.

  • FFA banquet is swan song for president

    When Marion-Florence FFA chapter met with family and friends Thursday for is annual banquet and awards night, chapter president Carley Stapleford could readily relate to the guest speaker. FFA state vice president John Kennedy of the Jackson Heights chapter talked about the value of embracing new opportunities as an avenue for growth, even when they might be scary.

  • Warrior track team competes at Beloit

    The Marion High School track team was in action Friday, competing at the Beloit Relays. Outside of Tyler Palic setting a meet record in discus with a throw of 172 feet, 11 inches for first place, along with personal bests in shot put and javelin, the Warrior teams found the going tough.

  • Centre competes well at own track meet

    Centre was host to a Central Kansas Track League meet at Marion April 24, and at least eight Centre athletes contributed points. Kate Basore continued to excel in javelin, with another first-place finish, and Cody Svoboda finished first in the boys contest.

  • Marion track and field results

  • Centre track and field events

  • Local musicians get one rating

    Marion-Florence and Centre high school musicians participated in state solo and small ensemble festivals Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan University and Hesston College, respectively. Earning one ratings were Marion’s Colin Williams on trumpet and Jayden Spencer on flute and Centre’s Cecilia Rziha, vocal solo.

  • College Honors and Degrees

  • BOWLING:

    Bowling results

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Marion and Centre

UPCOMING

  • Friendship tea is Friday

    May Friendship Day will be observed with tea at 3 p.m. Friday at the Presbyterian Church. The theme is “Reaching for Wholeness in Gratitude for God’s Presence.” Lydia Gates, Margaret Wilson, and Cathy Henderson will talk about Marion County Food Bank outreach to families with children. The day’s offering will benefit the food bank.

  • Reception to introduce opera workshop

    Opera students will be coming to Marion in July for a two-week “Opera Workshop in the Flint Hills,” and a reception at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Historic Elgin Hotel will provide an opportunity for the public to meet many of the principals involved in staging the event, including the project director, artistic director, and sponsoring partners.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

