Waiting for his next meal to scurry by, this barred owl perches above a wren house causing occupants to hide until he flew away Thursday evening south of Florence.
Tillie Schafers, 93, of Marion practices on her piano lesson. She says it keeps her mind active.
Marion County Lake was host for its annual Bluegrass at the Lake Festival Friday and Saturday
Director Megan Jones and music director Shyla Harris were in charge of a summer children's theater production Saturday and Sunday, the first of its kind in 16 years. "Rock Around the Block," had an almost sold-out show, leaving very little seating available to those who arrived a bit late Sunday.
