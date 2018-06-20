HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lowered into place from a bucket truck, Aaron Wadell of Dutton Tree Service performs surgery on one of Marion's oldest residents, a massive mulberry tree estimated to be at least 200 years old. A three-foot-diameter branch of the tree forking off from multiple trunks spanning 12 feet at the tree's base, began cracking Saturday.



Cindy Griffitts is all smiles Friday as she watches her husband James get plenty of loving from their Irish setter Kaycee while playing with her puppies. The couple has been breeding dogs for a decade, but have started doing more after retiring.



Jason Harper, Jay Vick and Bob Holliman perform at Saturday's Bluegrass at the Lake. Jason Harper, Jay Vick and Bob Holliman perform at Saturday's Bluegrass at the Lake.