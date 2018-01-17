HEADLINES

  • Snow, cold, and wind, oh my!

    For a third time in less than a month, a blast of cold, arctic air hit the county Monday morning, sending people scrambling to deal with canceled schools, broken water pipes, slick roadways, and more. An underlying sheet of ice caused by Sunday’s melt, an overnight temperature plunge, and a rain/snow mix caused additional problems.

  • Doggone! Man wants dog home

    For two months, Allen Stapleford’s dog has lived with his mother. Now he wants his dog back. The dog wasn’t at his mother’s by choice. Stapleford’s free-roaming dog was picked up and removed because of its similarity to breeds banned by city regulations.

  • Marshall encounters same divisions locally

    It might have been a case of déjà vu for Congressman Roger Marshall at a public meeting Monday in Marion; as attendees reflected the same divisions he encounters regularly in Washington, District of Columbia. One side criticized President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress, and the other side supported them.

  • Things are looking up at the poor house

    Armed with the confidence of having the county’s former poor house recently named to the state’s register of historic places, owner Nancy Marr approached county commissioners Monday with a request. “I am here to bring concerns about the pauper graveyard at the poor farm,” Marr told commissioners. “The ‘Negro boy’ grave is a shame to Marion County.”

  • Last surviving sibling clings to family, friends

    When Jim Hett was growing up in rural Marion, he lived in a crowded household that included six brothers and two sisters. His last surviving siblings, sister Ellen Darrow and brother John Hett, both died in the same week about five years ago. Now that he is 90 and the last remaining sibling, he looks back with gratitude for the family he had.

  • Is there a ghost in power lines?

    Those who have lived in the county very long are accustomed to brief power outages, so a short blackout in several areas Jan. 10 caused only annoyance as people scurried to re-boot computers and reset alarm clocks. Westar communication representative Kevin Gregg said Florence and Marion were the areas primarily affected by the stoppage of power flowing through a 115kv transmission line.

OTHER NEWS

  • Commissioners choose $4.6 million option

    County commissioners aren’t skimping on trash, choosing a $4.6 million transfer station Tuesday over three less expensive options for reasons of safety and efficiency. Commissioner Kent Becker admitted sticker shock at the building’s projected price tag, but said that when the cost breakouts were explained to him, he understood.

  • Museum director stepping down

    After stepping up in a time of need, museum director Peggy Blackman has decided it’s time to step away. Blackman took over in June 2016 after the death of former director Cynthia Blount that January.

  • Former director returns to rejuvenate family program

    After being without a director for six months, Families and Communities Together has been re-established with the return of Ashlee Gann in a part-time capacity. “We never wanted to get rid of FACT,” said board member Max Heinrichs. “With the loss of grant money, we could not sustain a full-time director. We are working to get it back on its feet.”

  • Tajchman receives teaching award

    A 2009 Marion High School graduate is the recipient of a statewide award for first-year teachers given by the state Department of Education. Colleen Tajchman, a teacher at Derby Hills Elementary School in Derby, was among 32 first-year teachers honored through the Horizon Award program, which recognizes outstanding teaching skills.

DEATHS

  • Margaret Debbrecht

    Services for Margaret (Wegerer) Debbrecht, 97, who died Friday at Via Christi Assisted Living in Wichita, will be today and Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt St., Wichita. A Rosary will be 7 p.m. today, and Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday. She was born July 21, 1920, to Francis and Mary Gertrude (Sandwell) Wegerer in Marion County. She graduated from Marion High School in 1938 and American Business College in Wichita. Margaret married Clarence J. Debbrecht on Jan. 26, 1946, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Wichita.

  • Richard Mosier

    Services for retired Herington dentist Richard M. Mosier, 90, who died Saturday, will be 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Herington. Inurnment will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Herington, with military honors. A complete obituary will be published next week.

  • Carolyn Platt

    Services for retired Topeka teacher Carolyn Platt, 83, who died Jan. 8, were Saturday at Penwell-Gabel Southwest Chapel, Topeka. Inurnment will be at Marion Cemetery at a later date. Born Sept. 18, 1934, to Harold and Freda (Greer) Platt in Wichita, her primary school years were lived in San Antonio, Texas.

  • Jack Regier

    Services for former farmer Jack Regier, 86, who died Tuesday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Fridayat Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. He was born July 4, 1931, to Herman and Esther (Pankratz) Regier in Hillsboro. He married Evelyn Funk on Oct. 14, 1951, in Hillsboro.

  • Dorothy Scharenberg

    Services for Dorothy Scharenberg, 95, who died Sunday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Aulne United Methodist Church, with interment following at Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence. She was born Aug. 24, 1922, to Morgan and Mary (Warlen) Lewis in Marion. She married Leo Scharenberg on Jan. 11, 1943, in Youngtown.

    Mary Lou Kroupa

    Hilda Seifert

    James Spexarth

HEALTH

  • Influenza makes early spike in county

    No one has to tell Melvin Watkins that influenza has struck hard and early this year. The 78-year-old Pilsen resident had an early October bout of influenza that hospitalized him for three days.

  • Frostbite can be serious

    Red or pale skin, numbness, or a tingling sensation while outside on a cold day can be the first signs of frostbite, a condition that can have serious consequences. Frostbite is caused by freezing of skin and underlying tissue. Ice crystals can form in the skin, and depending on how deeply tissue freezes, can cause tissue death.

OPINION

  • What in the world?

    Come on now. You know who I’m talking about. It’s that girlfriend you had in college. It’s your grandmother. It’s one of the guys that hang out at the pharmacy or the convenience store for morning coffee. It’s the man who sits three pews behind you in church. And if it’s not one of those, or a thousand variations thereof, it certainly was, or is at some point in your life, one of your parents. Or in my case, both. Yes, it’s that flabbergasted soul who, when faced with something they just can’t believe, something preposterous, something out-of-this-world bizarre, responds with that oft-used exclamation, “What in the world?”

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    On gift giving

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Planning and zoning, Planning blood?

PEOPLE

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Warriors split games with Bennington

    It took a while for the Marion High girls’ basketball team to get rolling against Bennington, but the Warriors put another notch in the win column Friday, 35-25, at the Sports and Aquatics Center. The game got off to a sluggish start, with both teams scoreless in the first 3 minutes. Kourtney Hansen broke the drought with a basket to give Marion a 2-0 lead, and the Warriors never trailed after that.

  • Five Warriors medal at Halstead

    It was a successful meet Friday and Saturday for the Warrior wrestling team at the Halstead Invitational tournament. Of the nine competitors, five captured medals, including first-place finishes by Charlie Nordquist and Jarret McLinden.

  • Centre boys remain undefeated

    Centre boys improved their record to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the Wheat State League after defeating archrival Rural Vista on Friday at Hope, 67-52. The girls lost, 59-33, ending the week with a record of 5-4. The first quarter of the boys’ game started and ended with long 3-pointers by Centre’s Cole Srajer. The game was tied halfway through the quarter when Centre had a 9-point run to take a 20-9 lead.

  • Honors and Degrees

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Centre and Marion

UPCOMING

  • Disabilities board to meet

    A work training program for people with disabilities will be on display when the board of directors of Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disabilities Organization meets at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Tabor College in Hillsboro. The board will hear from student interns and tour work sites for Project SEARCH, which is funded by the disabilities group.

  • Calendar of events

