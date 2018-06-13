HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Unlike some farms, when rain-starved wheat yielded at little as 10 bushels per acre, yields of closer to 40 bushels were recorded Monday when Jason Kruse began combining. This field is just west of Canada, northwest of the intersection of 190th and Nighthawk Rds.



Johsie Reid's JR Hatters, business of Marion provides custom-shaped hats for people. She has a website and also promotes her business at various shows in the area.



Parkside Homes resident Esther Pankratz holds up her wedding dress as Jane Makovec looks on. Parkside Homes residents are nostalgic of their love stories as they prepare for an annual wedding dress display.