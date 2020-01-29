HEADLINES

  • County puts temporary stop to recycling efforts

    The county is ceasing recycling for now because the places to take recyclable materials charge too much money or refuse the materials. County commissioners voted Monday that as of Feb. 10, recycling bins will be removed and recyclables will be taken to the landfill at El Dorado instead of a recycling center at Fort Riley.

  • Owner of beloved cafe remembered

    Dee Alvarez’s family said they hope the restaurant their mother and father began in 1970 will continue in the future. Dee Alvarez, who opened Al’s Café in Lost Springs with her husband, Manuel, in 1970, died Saturday at Herington Municipal Hospital after tripping over a rubber mat and falling at the café.

  • High School student's tree mapping project valuable for reservoir staff

    Engineers at Marion Reservoir have an accurate picture of the damage this past summer’s record flooding inflicted on more than 200 trees at Marion Reservoir thanks to the determination of a high school student. Ava Weisbeck, 18, a fan of science and the outdoors, asked to shadow assistant lake manager Kevin McCoy as a part of a Career Connections class at Hillsboro High School.

  • Former teacher charged with violating a restraining order

    A former Peabody-Burns teacher convicted a year and a half ago of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child was charged Monday with violation of a restraining order and criminal trespass. County attorney Joel Ensey said the Dec. 11 incident from which charges against Christopher R. Young, 47, Peabody, arose took place in Peabody, but the victim was not one of the victims of the earlier offenses.

  • County likely to build Hillsboro ambulance station

    A planned new ambulance station in Hillsboro is likely to be built much earlier than the five-year target set by the city of Hillsboro. County commissioners decided they weren’t interested in waiting for Hillsboro’s offer to build, in five years after Hillsboro has paid off bonds, a public safety center that would include housing for two ambulances and sleeping rooms for on-duty emergency medical services personnel.

  • Centenarian reflects on the importance of family

    At 102 years old, Frieda Bentz has seen great change, but her family has kept spending time together through it all. The clan has kept its tradition of playing cards at family gatherings, and she and her husband stayed involved with a bridge club for many years.

OTHER NEWS

  • City signs loan agreement for water project

    Marion city council members signed a loan agreement to finance replacement of water lines in 1/3 of the city during Monday’s meeting. The 20-year loan from the Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund is for an amount not to exceed $3.9 million. The final amount of the loan will be determined after the project is bid.

  • Kiwanis gets view of local television

    Kiwanis members got an overview of local TV station MCTV20 when they met Jan. 22. Gene Winkler talked about the history of the station and how it has evolved to keep up with audience wants and needs.

  • Students discuss thoughts on media, politics

    Marion County Record: How often do you go beyond the Twitter notification or CNN push notification to check out a news story? Sadie MacDonald: It depends on the subject or issue. With the school shootings, I’d go more in depth with that than if someone was robbed.

  • One sent to hospital following accident

    An accident last week ended with Cassandra L. Hinerman, 33, Wellington, being taken to Hillsboro Community Hospital for soreness when she dove into a semi at US-56 and K-15 North. The situation was more fortunate than it could have been, Sheriff Rob Craft said.

  • Tampa woman honored for excellent patient care

    Aminda Brunner was honored for her extraordinary compassionate care Jan. 2 at Hays Medical Center when she was given the Daisy Award. The daughter of Jesse and Rita Brunner of Tampa, she received “The Healer’s Touch” trophy and a bouquet of flowers.

COUNTY

  • New playground equipment in store at county lake

    New playground equipment will be installed at Marion County Park and Lake this spring. Park and Lake director Isaac Hett said Marion Advancement Campaign raised $8,000 to buy a climber, swings, a swing bench, and a 5-foot slide for a new playground.

  • Real ID sometimes a real hassle

    Changes in federal and state laws are forcing a Goessel woman to change her legal name to renew her driver’s license. Joyce Pankratz filed a petition in district court to change her middle name. The problem is that her birth certificate shows an incorrect spelling of her middle name.

  • Commission takes first step toward extension district

    County commissioners Monday set the wheels in motion for Marion and Dickinson Counties to begin forming an extension district when they approved a resolution of intention to merge the two districts into one district. Extension agent Ricky Roberts and Chris Onstad of the Kansas State University’s Northeast Regional Office talked to commissioners about the benefits of banding with Dickinson County and the steps that must be gone through in order to forge a district.

AUTO

  • Recycled oil keeps auto repair shop warm

    A mechanic who does frequent oil changes can collect a lot of used motor oil. Dave Leith of Leith Service in Marion recycles the oil to heat his business.

  • Mind speed on slick streets to stay safe

    Slick, icy, and snow-packed roads contributed to a seasonal increase in accidents in Marion County. Kansas Department of Transportation engineer Joe Palic said KDOT crews in the county have been working to stay on top of highways and keep roads safely drivable during bad weather.

DEATHS

  • Betty Manka

    Services for Peabody resident Betty Darlene Manka, 74, who died Jan. 18, were Saturday. Burial will be at a later date in Peabody Cemetery. Born Nov. 26, 1945, to Frederick and Blanche Scott McAlister in Burlington, she lived there and in Lebo most of her life.

  • Dee Alvarez

    Funeral services for Delora “Dee” Alvarez, 79, who died Saturday at Herington Municipal Hospital, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church of Pilsen. She was owner and manager of Al’s Café in Lost Springs.

  • Lorraine Grimm

    Graveside services for Lorraine Jeanette Grimm, who died Jan. 17 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Victoria Box

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Taking a MAD look at PILOTs and other loopholes

    Loopholes aren’t just for billionaires anymore. They’re also a mainstay of local government and a key reason why Big Government, even at the local level, pads its payroll with so many employees whose main jobs, like the jobs of billionaires’ minions, are to find loopholes. Years ago, I used to make fun of the rural Wisconsin community in which I lived. My township, which surrounded a small incorporated village, decided to incorporate in its own right and create both a police force and a municipal court.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Chicken talk

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Hillsboro city administrator says 'farewell' after 12 years

    Looking back over his 47 years in city administration gives Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine a sense of satisfaction. “Today I look back and I say, ‘Is every community better off than they were when I came?’ and I say, ‘Yes,’ ” Paine said.

  • P.E.O. prepares for convention

    Members of P.E.O. Chapter DB heard updates on the upcoming 2020 Kansas State Chapter Convention and Cottey College, which is owned by P.E.O., during their Jan. 13 meeting at Marion Presbyterian Church. Mary Beth Bowers presented a program on bread making. Bowers uses wheat from the family farm for her bread. She brought samples for the group to enjoy.

  • Developmental screening available

    Developmental screening is available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 in Peabody for children up to 5 years old. The process usually takes at least an hour to complete and includes testing of cognitive, motor, speech, vision, hearing, social and emotional development.

  • Cleaning away coughs and colds

    Hannah Bourbon of Peabody is always looking for ways to help people in her community. She was a big supporter of the Angel Tree. Her latest endeavor was to organize the washing of coats and jackets for school children at no charge.

  • LINCOLNVILLE WIDE-AWAKE:

    Lincolnville Wide-Awake 4-H Club

  • CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors advised to check closings, Marion menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Marion elementary celebrates Kansas Day

    Marion Elementary School will celebrate Kansas Day today from 9 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. with presentations from area guests and art lessons. Cowboy poet and songwriter Jeff Davidson will give a presentation in the school’s library.

  • County spelling bee will be Feb. 5

    The county spelling bee will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the main gymnasium at Centre schools. The public is invited to attend. Participants from Centre are Judah Richard and Spencer Hancock of Centre Elementary School; Olivia Carlson and Kaitlyn Bina of Centre Junior High School.

  • Short-handed Centre tops Marion for 3rd

    Saturday’s third-place girls’ matchup at Centre’s Cougar Classic was a statement game for two teams that were gaining confidence. Centre won a down-to-the-wire, 44-43 victory over Marion, which was an important step for the Cougars, Centre coach Alan Stahlecker said.

  • Bowling league results

MORE…

