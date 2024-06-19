HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
With rain coming Tuesday night, many combines across Marion County, like this one near 170th and Remington Rds., rushed to harvest wheat Tuesday afternoon.
A butterfly enjoys verdant foliage along Willow Walk Trail at Marion Reservoir.
County officials and representative of NF Construction hold golden shovels to the ground Monday at a groundbreaking for the county's future health department.
That One Place on Marion's Main St. sports a partially built gazebo Thursday.
