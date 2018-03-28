HEADLINES

  • EMS chief in employment limbo

    County commissioners failed Monday for a second time to accept the resignation of emergency medical services director Ed Debesis, agreeing to have more discussion at a special meeting Friday. An email encouraging EMS crewmembers to attend Monday’s county commission meeting brought 16 supporters of EMS director Ed Debesis to voice opposition to his resignation.

  • Business apparently closed but lease in limbo

    Visitors to Central Perma-Column on N. Roosevelt St. on Tuesday would have found a locked, darkened building. Coupled with action taken at Marion city council meeting Monday, it’s possible the business has ceased operations in Marion.

  • One more turn at the plate

    The weather was overcast, cool, and breezy Saturday, but as far as Marion High baseball coach Roger Schroeder was concerned, it was a perfect day for a friendly game of hardball. “This is way better than it was last year,” he said.

  • Teacher charged with sex crimes resigns position

    A Peabody-Burns High School teacher who resigned while awaiting trial on eight felony charges beat the school board to the punch last week by submitting his resignation two days before a meeting to determine if he should be terminated. Social studies teacher Chris Young is charged with five counts of unlawful sexual relations and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, related to allegations regarding two high school students. Each charge is a level five felony.

  • Criminal's worst nightmare

    Sheriff’s deputy Bronson Shipman carries typical trappings of his profession while on duty- handcuffs, a radio, a protective bullet proof vest- all necessities for someone whose job it is to ensure safety to county citizens. However, Shipman also has something on his side that other law enforcement officers in the county do not: Karma.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Grandson to visit the White House on Easter

    When Marvin and Marilyn Ratzlaff of Hillsboro found out that their newborn grandson, Casey Ratzlaff, was born with a defective spinal column, they were devastated. “We sat down and cried,” Marilyn said.

  • Storm chasers grow roots in Marion County

    “I guess you’re probably wondering what two Australians are doing running around Kansas?” storm chaser Clyve Herbert said as he welcomed 12 people attending a presentation Friday at the Peabody Senior Center. Herbert and Jane O’Neill have been quenching their thirst for thrills chasing storms together since 1997.

  • Mangold tries again to withdraw plea in criminal case

    Jonathan L. Mangold, who has filed a number of hand-written court documents challenging his treatment in jail and by the court system, on March 15 filed a lawsuit against the state seeking to withdraw his plea in a Marion County criminal case. Mangold, 30, is in Norton Correctional Facility serving consecutive sentences in two Marion County cases. Records show he has 17 convictions dating back to 2008 and 68 prison disciplinary reports, 15 of which were since Mangold began serving his Marion County sentences.

  • Economic group to meet today

    An interview of an executive director candidate tops the agenda for a meeting of the Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation board at 3:30 today at Emprise Bank in Hillsboro.

  • Route 77 Pit Stop closes its doors

    Route 77 Pit Stop, a former convenience store in Lincolnville, closed for business March 15. Co-owner and operator Sabrina Shields said she had “too many irons in the fire” to keep it going.

  • Area graduate receives residency match

    When she started thinking about going into the field of medicine, it didn’t take long for Alex Holm-McDowell, a 2009 Peabody-Burns graduate, to discover that her heart belonged in pediatrics. “My mom worked with almost every pediatrician in Newton,” she said. “When I started thinking about going into medicine, I shadowed Dr. Jantz, (a Newton pediatrician) for a day, and never looked back.”

  • Trade mission looking for participants

    Kansas ranchers and related agribusinesses specializing in the export of Angus and Hereford genetics can apply to participate in a beef genetics trade mission to Argentina from July 24 to Aug. 1. Attendees will interact with Argentine breeders and promote the use of U.S. beef genetics while attending Exposicion Rural (Palermo), a major Argentinean livestock show.

DEATH NOTICE

  • Mrs. Vernel Lovett

    Services for Vernel E. Lovett, 89, formerly of Florence, will be at 2 p.m Friday at Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 1 p.m. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Lawrence F. Sayers

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Jantz family cares for child waiting for liver transplant

    When Eli Jantz, 3, was born, it didn’t take long to realize something was wrong. Eli has idiopathic neonatal hepatitis — obstructive jaundice associated with giant cell transformation in the liver, which rapidly progressed into pediatric end stage liver disease.

  • Marion family gets shots and prize

    Getting a child’s immunizations on schedule can be not only healthy for the child, it can be healthy for the family budget as well. Marion parents Emily Miller and Christopher Wilson won a prize of $200 toward the utility bill of their choice because they got all of Ivan Wilson’s immunizations on schedule. Ivan is 19 months old.

  • One woman's battle against pain

    Everyone experiences pain of one sort or another during their lifetime. One such person is a Marion woman who was diagnosed 20 years ago at age 52 with deteriorating discs and arthritis in her lower back that were causing pain.

OPINION

  • What's up with EMS?

    A phrase that has its origins in the mid-1800s is one any good investigative journalist holds as an unspoken mantra: “There’s more to this than meets the eye.” Try as a I might, I can’t shake the phrase from my mind as I consider the ongoing and curious case of the pending resignation of county emergency medical services director Ed Debesis.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Looks like dirt to me

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Defending the hunt

PEOPLE

  • Couple to celebrate 60th anniversary

    Melvin and Joan Watkins of Marion will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week. The couple was married March 28, 1958, at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita. The family requests a card shower in celebration. Cards may be addressed to 1908 275th St., Marion KS 66861.

  • Ambassador to address Tabor grads

    Tabor College alumnus and foreign ambassador Paul Folmsbee will return to his alma mater May 19 as the featured speaker for commencement exercises at Wiens Stadium. Folmsbee has been ambassador to Mali, the eighth-largest country in Africa, 2015. Prior to his appointment, he was executive director for the Bureau of African Affairs in the State Department. He has spent a significant portion of his career in the developing world focusing on economic and social development, as well as serving as a civilian in active conflict zones.

  • Hoops players honored by coaches

    Two county basketball players received recognition Monday from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. Goessel senior Eden Hiebert was named to the Class 2A first team. Marion senior Kourtney Hansen was tabbed for the 2A second team.

  • New cost share programs announced

    Farmers concerned about soil and water quality can apply for two programs offered through Marion County Conservation District. April 2 through April 30 is a new sign-up period for water resources and non point source cost share practices. The money would be available in July.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Aulne bunch honors 90-year-old Jackie Hett, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    The man behind Central Park's name

SCHOOL/SPORTS

UPCOMING

  • Easter egg hunts available in Marion

    St. Luke Living Center will have an Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. Friday for children in kindergarten and younger. An Easter egg hunt for children ages 2 to 8 will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Marion City Library.

  • Florence Chamber to sponsor Easter Egg Hunt

    The annual Easter egg hunt in Florence’s Grandview Park will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Easter Bunny will be present to visit with children and have pictures taken. Two door prizes will be given.

  • Reorganized society to have its first annual meeting

    The reorganized Marion County Historical Society will have its first annual meeting April 10 in the basement of Marion Christian Church, 140 N. Elm St., Marion. Light refreshments will be served from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The business meeting will begin at 7. A board of directors will be elected by members and Lowell Ensey of Marion will give a presentation about the 136 school districts that existed in the county’s early years.

  • Kindergarten screening April 13

    Centre USD #397 will be conducting kindergarten screening on Friday morning April 13, at the Centre K-12 School. Children who will be 5-years-old on or before August 31, 2018, are encouraged to participate in the screening.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP