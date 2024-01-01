HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Taking time out before school begins, Leigh Ann Swigert, grandmother of Tanner, Sawyer and Emily (not pictured) Swigert, and family friend, Eli Mushrush all from Chase County enjoy one last summer day together Tuesday at Marion County Lake. Plans included lots of fun and fishing and cooking hotdogs for lunch.



A truck pulling an oversize SpaceX boiler makes a two-night stop Aug. 7 and Thursday. The boiler was being pulled from Chanute, where it was manufactured. It drew much attention from passers-by while parked at the US-56/77/K-150 roundabout and traveling along US-56 to McPherson through Marion County.



Darvin Markley (green hat) watches himself on Sunday during a showing of "Unwarranted" by the Wichita Eagle.