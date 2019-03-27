HEADLINES

  • Former prisoner of war visits Kapaun Museum

    A picture of Joseph Ramirez, of Houston hangs in the Kapaun Museum at Pilsen, and tour guides tell his story to visitors. They say they were thrilled to meet the 87-year-old veteran Monday when he came to Pilsen with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law to tour the museum Monday.

  • Shopkeepers cope with street project

    Despite street work going full tilt along the south side of Main St. from the 100 block west to the 200 block east, businesses say the reduced access to their front doors is not keeping their customers away. Marion Auto Supply’s front parking lot was blocked Thursday by workers removing and pouring concrete.

  • Cell tower proposal at standstill, for now

    A proposed cell phone tower at Commercial and Forest Sts. in Marion was tabled for more discussion Monday after five people spoke against it during Monday’s city council meeting. Autumn Hanson, who lives and operates a dog grooming business just south of the proposed tower site, was the first to step to the lectern.

  • Temporary yard ornaments attracting a lot of attention

    Passers-by stop frequently to look at Barbara Bitner’s yard at 331 N. Lincoln. She is quick to step out of the house and tell the story of two potted evergreen trees, sculptured as a horse and deer that ended up taking temporary residence in her front yard.

OTHER NEWS

  • Butler students perform concert

    Butler Community College’s Vocal Music Department performed its annual spring concert March 8 with the Jubilate Deo masterwork by Dan Forrest. The 120-voice choir included Marion natives Bailey Baker, Shyla Harris, Caleb Hett, and Jarrett Johnson.

  • Turkey hunt set for area youths

    A turkey hunt will be available for hunters ages 11 to 16 on April 6 in Council Grove. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, National Wild Turkey Federation, Quail Hunting Federation, and Army Corps of Engineers will sponsor the event.

  • Compassionate service is his trademark

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services and people here in your own county. By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer After serving Marion and its surrounding communities for 35 years, Ty Zeiner of Zeiner Funeral Home is still on the job providing end-of-life services to bereaved families. He has been involved in the business for 47 years.

  • Survey on lake use developed for county

    A survey on Marion County Park and Lake is being finalized as part of a Kansas State University study. County commissioners, tired of lake residents’ disputes over blue-green algae outbreaks and lake cleanup efforts, turned to KSU a year ago to study the lake as part of a Natural Resources and Environmental Studies project.

  • Moran makes quick listening stop in Hillsboro

    Senator Jerry Moran made a brief visit to Hillsboro Friday to talk about the hospital’s crisis with lenders and staff. The visit was a listening stop to see what people have to say about issues the community has gone through since Bank of Hays filed a petition seeking mortgage foreclosure. That was followed by the bank and the city jointly seeking appointment of a receiver.

  • Trail-finder will give talk to historical society

    Brian Stucky, a self-proclaimed trail finder, will give a talk on pioneer and Indian trails in Marion County during Marion County Historical Society’s annual meeting. Displays from Marion County museums, plus the Cottonwood Crossing chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association, will be available for viewing before the program at 6:30 p.m. April 9 in the basement of the Marion County Community Building.

  • Dolls, slingshots made at open house

    The 2019 museum season will begin with an open house at 10 a.m. April 6 at Marion Historical Museum. Light refreshments will be served. Museum director Teresa Mills is planning two children’s workshops in April.

  • Bethel to offer coding camp

    Bethel College will offer a unique June day camp option for children who want to learn programming Chuck Friesen, recently retired from Lincoln, Nebraska, after a career teaching math and education and working as a technology coordinator, will lead coding camps in June to help students learn Scratch.

  • County health plan sees little change

    The only change to county employee health insurance will be cost of the policy. What amount of the cost will be paid by employees themselves was not decided in Monday’s meeting.

DEATHS

  • Vernice Ratzlaff

    Vernice Ratzlaff, 81, died Monday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church She was born Sept. 20, 1937, to David and Helen Kornelsen Ratzlaff in Hillsboro.

  • Ruth Schoonover

    Services will be arranged at a later date for Ruth Ann Schoonover, 67, who died Saturday at Richwood Nursing and Rehab, LaGrange, Kentucky. Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, will announce services.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joseph Gaines

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Who's paying for all this pay?

    We’ve confirmed it. There’s absolutely no truth to the rumor that county road crews will begin patching potholes with an almost inexhaustible supply of material: shredded copies of consultant reports purchased by the county. It’s not that there aren’t enough reports to fill the holes. It’s that the reports are too flimsy to do any good. And that would be true even if they were printed on chunks of hot-mix asphaltic concrete instead of paper.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Two Steps Forward

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Wind farm deception

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

PEOPLE

  • Biking equals release for reservoir resident

    Many cyclists ride for fun, but Marion Reservoir resident Bob Hoopes travels 3,000 miles a year. It’s a way for him to enjoy the great outdoors and stay fit, he said.

  • Centre has kindergarten roundup

    Centre will be conducting a kindergarten roundup April 12. Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 are encouraged to participate.

  • P.E.O. learns about emeralds

    The program for the March 18 P.E.O. Chapter DB meeting was “The Magic of Emeralds,” presented by Cindy Wyatt. Each member brought pieces of jewelry and explained their personal significance. Hostesses for the meeting were Lenore Dieter and Judy Mills.

  • Grandson honored as Eagle Scout

    Dale and Tootsie Snelling of Wonsevu attended a Court of Honor Eagle Scout ceremony and reception for their grandson, Levi Lewman, Monday in Sedgwick. Levi is the son of Mark and Leann Lewman of Sedgwick.

  • St. Luke Hospital in need of liaison

    A coordinator is being sought to reach out to other hospitals and let them know patients can come to St. Luke Hospital for post-surgery recovery and physical therapy through the MD Save program. The hospital’s auxiliary unit meeting was held March 7 in the medical clinic’s basement, where January proceeds for the auxiliary shoppe were announced at $7,269.58, and for February at $5,870.

  • Flint Hills meeting slated

    Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Inc. will hold its 81st annual meeting April 4 at the Herington Community Building, 810 S. Broadway St. in Herington. Registration and a meal will be at 5:30 p.m., with the business meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all cooperative members.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors complete 2,000-piece puzzle, Marion Senior Center menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Father of the Elgin's long-lost little sister

SPORTS PREVIEW

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • College degrees and honors

  • Power up: Sport of lifting hits Marion

    Weight lifting is used to train in many sports, but for Marion sophomore Austin Ebaben says it’s a sport he has invested in for four years. “There’s a brotherhood, you’re really close with the lifters on your team,” he said. “

  • Marion throttles Independent during its season opener

    Warrior baseball coach Rogers Schroeder wasn’t sure what to expect last week heading into Friday’s season-opener against the visiting Wichita-Independent Panthers. Mother Nature hasn’t been as kind to the Warriors as she has had the Panthers, leaving Independent weeks ahead of Marion because they had the luxury of indoor facilities.

  • Marion Kiwanis talk baseball

    Roger Schroeder, baseball coach for Marion High School, gave members of Marion Kiwanis Club a preview of this year’s season when he spoke March 20 at the weekly meeting at Cazadores Mexican Restaurant. Club members questioned him about his goals for the season and the competition outlook for the team.

  • Centre and Marion school menus

MORE…

