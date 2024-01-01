HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A truck belonging to Jonathan Clayton, convicted financial felon who became interim Peabody city clerk then went missing amid state investigations, was found Sunday crashed into a tree near I-135 and US-50. A truck belonging to Jonathan Clayton, convicted financial felon who became interim Peabody city clerk then went missing amid state investigations, was found Sunday crashed into a tree near I-135 and US-50.



Third grade students at Marion Elementary School dance to the song "Let it Grow" as part of a celebration Thursday of the beginning of the school year. This year's school theme is "Naturally Better Together." Third grade students at Marion Elementary School dance to the song "Let it Grow" as part of a celebration Thursday of the beginning of the school year. This year's school theme is "Naturally Better Together."



Burns residents Deborah and DeLane Kellogg show some of the reptiles from D'zz Spot Reptarium and Educational Center, which they operate, to kids at Saturday's Tampa Trail Fest. Burns residents Deborah and DeLane Kellogg show some of the reptiles from D'zz Spot Reptarium and Educational Center, which they operate, to kids at Saturday's Tampa Trail Fest.