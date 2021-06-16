HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
As he has done weekly for nearly a decade, Mike Hurst winds the clock in the tower at Marion County's courthouse.
Lila Lechner, 8, plays with Violet, a friend' dog, Saturday in the swimming area at Marion County Lake as temperatures heat up in the 90s.
Amy Kelley, 12, colors in a picture of a car she drew on the sidewalk Saturday during Hillsboro's downtown cruise night. Hillsboro Hardware gave out free sidewalk chalk to children during the event.
Jim Hefley, of Hillsboro, shakes the hand of a judge Saturday as a 1953 Harley Davidson he renovated is named best in show motorcycle at an annual car show put on by Route 56 Classic Cruisers.
