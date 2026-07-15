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Swashbuckling villain Izzy Schumacher -- a/k/a Captain Hook -- leads a children's theater cast of third through eighth graders. Swashbuckling villain Izzy Schumacher -- a/k/a Captain Hook -- leads a children's theater cast of third through eighth graders.



A skid steer is used to place the cornerstone Tuesday of H.F. Bartel's house, which is being rebuilt at Memorial Park in Hillsboro. A skid steer is used to place the cornerstone Tuesday of H.F. Bartel's house, which is being rebuilt at Memorial Park in Hillsboro.



Volunteer Linda Brewer packs bags of foods specifically for kids out of school during the summer. Available at Marion County Food Bank, they contain enough for two or three meals children can fix for themselves. Volunteer Linda Brewer packs bags of foods specifically for kids out of school during the summer. Available at Marion County Food Bank, they contain enough for two or three meals children can fix for themselves.