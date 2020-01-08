HEADLINES

  • Novak attempts to unseat planning commissioner

    An attempt by county commissioner Dianne Novak to replace a member of the planning commission and board of zoning appeals came to an abrupt end Monday after she rescinded her motion to appoint a former road and bridge department employee. Commissioners decided in December to restructure the board to 11 members after five commissioners were seated. Each commissioner would appoint two board members and an 11th member would be chosen at large.

  • County's bill for autopsies tops $10,000

    Marion County spent $10,216 in 2019 to have autopsies conducted in Kansas City and Wichita but there is no good alternative, said Karen Selznick, an assistant in Marion County Attorney’s office. According to Marion County’s 2019 reports, there were three autopsies conducted at Frontier Forensics Midwest in Kansas City, which cost $5,150 between them.

  • Work starts on site of Elm St. collapse

    Ancient bur oak tree being trimmed, not axed By MINDY KEPFIELD Staff writer City workers are closing off a portion of Elm St. as they work to clear debris from the site of a creek bank cave-in on the west side of Elm St. to ready the site for repairs, city administrator Roger Holter said.

  • These grandmas have tons of class

    Seniors volunteer their time to help kids By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer A love for helping children is spurring several senior citizens to stay engaged and active in their communities.

  • Art fair to add another day this September

    Visitors to Central Park will have all weekend to enjoy Art in the Park this September. Organizers have decided to keep the craft fair open a second day. The event will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20.

OTHER NEWS

  • Dog park proposed for Marion County Lake

    Marion County Park and Lake is the newest proposed site of a dog park Marion’s girl scouts have been working on for months. The original proposed site was south of the Marion High School football stadium.

  • Cardie Oil pumps for sale in Tampa

    Shawmar Oil and Gas Co. is selling its Cardie Oil real estate at Tampa, including fuel pumps and tanks, according to Shawmar president Jim Cloutier. The fuel pumps were shut down late last year.

  • City buys fuel pumps, tanks at airport for $5,000

    Marion city council members took care of a short list of year-end housekeeping tasks when they met Dec. 30. After Cardie Oil’s reorganization, the company will no longer service fuel pumps at Marion municipal airport, city administrator Roger Holter said.

  • Florence levee work to start soon

    After months of planning, core drilling on Florence’s levee is projected to start within the next few weeks, Mayor Bob Gayle said at Monday’s city council meeting. Work on the levee will likely last until June, but the drilling could finish in early spring.

  • Arlie's looks to expand, buys more buildings

    Arlie and Gina Overton have purchased the former Conoco station at Walnut and Main Sts. in Marion and plan to use it as an expansion of Arlie’s Collision Specialists. “We’re growing like crazy,” Arlie Overton said, “and we need more space. We want to keep the business in Marion.”

COUNTY

  • Game warden heard more often these days

    Marion County has seen a spike in scanner activity from game warden Evan Deneke as seasonal changes allow him to be less cautious about being seen — and possibly overheard. “There are certain times of year we don’t want people knowing we’re out as much because people try to pattern us as wardens,” he said.

  • Diamond Vista's electric box opened

    A report last week of suspicious activity at Diamond Vista ended without major incident. An unknown party had opened one of the wind farm’s electric boxes, but nothing was missing or damaged, said Matt Epting, company spokesman for Enel Green Power, the company that operates Diamond Vista.

  • Tourism bus could transfer

    A county tourism bus parked for several years in Marion might hit the road again if any local business association is interested in owning it. Mike Beneke, owner of a Lincolnville feedlot and Marion restaurant Edward’s, asked commissioners if the county would consider donating the bus before the Marion Merchants Association spends raking over the cost of buying it.

  • Farmers may now apply for conservation assistance

    Money allocated by the Kansas Legislature to help promote the reduction of nutrients and sediment is still available to qualified landowners under the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program. Incentive payments range from $162.50 to $225 per acre, depending on the level of impairment as identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

DEATHS

  • Lynn Hagaman

    Services for Lynn Hagaman, 77, who died Jan. 1 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, were Monday at Cottonwood Valley Baptist Church in Hillsboro. He was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Liberal, to Joseph and Lucille Hagaman. He married Charlotte Brownlee on March 9, 1963, in Satanta.

  • Kermit W. Smith

    Kermit W. Smith, former pastor of Valley United Methodist Church, died recently. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Kansas City, Missouri.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dean Earl Forsberg

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Gilbert

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dale Wealand

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Lois Patton

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Eileen Regier

DOCKET

FINANCE

OPINION

  • The ghosts of decades past

    Embarking on a new decade, it can be painful to look back at previous decades and see how issues that could have been resolved then continue to plague us today. Take the 2010s, for example. We endured month upon month of argument over whether a wind farm in the northern part of the county was maintaining county roads sufficiently. We even hired an expensive consulting firm to supposedly oversee the process.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The wheel of life

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Translating legalese

PEOPLE

  • Couple to mark 45th anniversary

    A card shower is requested for Duane and Karen (Heinbuch) Carlson, who celebrated their 45th anniversary Saturday in Lincolnville. They were married Jan. 4, 1975, in Accokeek, Maryland.

  • Silly hat day planned

    Marion City Library is celebrating Silly Hat Day on Jan. 20. Children of all ages, including adults, can stop at the library between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make silly hats. Supplies will be provided. More information is available at (620) 382-2442.

  • P.E.O. hears about mission trip to Cuba

    Cheri Ochs Wheeler showed slides of a recent mission trip to Cuba at the Dec. 2 meeting of P.E.O. Chapter DB. Wheeler and other Presbyterian Church members went to Cuba to explore a partnership with a presbytery there.

  • Auxiliary plans banquet

    St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary’s annual meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Marion Community Center Ballroom. Jeremy Ensey, CEO of St. Luke Hospital and Living Center, will report on services available at the hospital and clinic. Ensey will also talk about additions to the staff and other improvements.

  • Mennonite Heritage Museum annual meeting scheduled for Jan. 19

    The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum will hold its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Goessel Mennonite Church. A short meeting will be followed by a program, “2018 Mennonite Experience in Poland — History Tour” given by D.J. and Marilyn Unruh Flaming and Myron and Ruth Goertzen.

  • BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS:

    Quinn Fine

  • CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors return to puzzle-ing activities, Elvis rescheduled, Marion menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Banks weren't great credit risks

SPORTS

  • New year, same story for Marion basketball

    Just as 2019 ended, 2020 was off to a similar start Friday, with the Warriors dropping a pair of games at Inman. The girls had an easier time than the boys did, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 41-28 loss, dropping Marion to 1-6 on the season.

  • Marion track coach named state's best

    Marion pole vaulting coach Jerry Smith last week was named Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Class 2A 2019 coach of the year. He coached Anne Baliel to a Class 2A state championship in the spring, and teammate Michaela Regnier to a fifth-place finish.

  • TEEN meeting set for Jan. 15

    Technology Excellence in Education Network will hold its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Marion District Office. Anyone with questions or needing more information can call Lena Kleiner at(620) 877-0237.

  • College degrees and honors

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

 

X

BACK TO TOP