  • Former commissioner intends to run for office

    Former county commissioner Dan Holub this past Friday filed for District 4 county commission seat as a write-in candidate. Holub, a conservative who served on the commission from 2004 to 2016, said he decided to run because he has seen many things happen that he disagrees with.

  • County tops in state for mortgage approval

    When Darren Franz walked into Hillsboro’s Emprise Bank to apply for his first home loan, it helped to see familiar faces. “I can walk in there and everyone knows who I am,” he said. “It helped make things more comfortable and relaxed in a very stressful situation.”

  • Car wreck sends six to hospital

    Six people were injured Monday morning in a three-vehicle collision at Cedar St. and US-56 in Marion. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report, a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Virgilene Faith Weber, 37, Elmdale, was stopped on US-56 waiting to turn left onto Cedar St. when the Escape was rear-ended by a 2004 Ford F150 pickup driven by Samuel Charles Chambers, 19, La Cygne.

  • Study shows steep jump in suicide among youths

    A newly released report by the Kansas Child Death Review Board shows the number of youth suicides in 2017 jumped more than 50% over those in 2016. While 20 youths died by suicide in 2016, 32 did in 2017.

  • City turns out for 'soft' opening of Edward's Cafe

    The coffee pot is on and the breakfasts and burgers at Edward’s Café apparently can’t be beat. The restaurant had its soft opening this past weekend during Old Settlers Day celebrations and has seen a steady stream of visitors — including a near capacity crowd on Saturday.

  • Storms have final fling, but fall weather forecast

    Strong, gusty winds and showers blew through Marion County Tuesday evening, capping days of wild weather that left cars dented by 2.5 inch hail and spun off a late season funnel cloud. Strong winds and heavy rain are possible until late Wednesday, said Roger Martin, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Wichita.

  • Masons sponsor scholarship contest for high schoolers

    Marion County high school juniors and seniors can enter a Florence Advance Lodge 114 essay contest to win a $100 scholarship that will be given to a student from each county high school. Winners will then be entered in the 2019 state Masonic public school essay contest, which will give a total of $12,000 in scholarships.

  • Things to know about suicide

    Suicide risk factors Depression, mental illness, and substance abuse. Mental illness, including depression, is associated with 90% of suicides. Alcohol and drug use, which clouds judgment, lowers inhibitions, and worsens depression, are associated with 50-67% of suicides.

  • Traffic stops end in driver arrests

    Traffic violation warnings took serious turns for drivers on two occasions last week in Marion. Salina resident Tyler M. Regier, 26, was driving Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of N. Freeborn St. when he was stopped for not having a tag light and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

  • Salina Journal stops delivery in city

    As of this week, the Salina Journal will no longer land on the front porches of Marion subscribers’ houses. Stephen Wade, senior group publisher for GateHouse Media, the company that owns the Journal, denied anything was changing with the Journal’s circulation, but subscribers received letters last week notifying them that as of this week, their papers will be mailed to them.

  • 'Plains Folk' columnist to speak at Marion museum

    Longtime Emporia State University professor and Kansas historian Jim Hoy will be at Marion Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 to talk about Kansas legends and folktales. Limited seating will be available, and freewill donations will be accepted.

  • Marion clubs a great way to get involved

  • County, wind farm still dispute responsibility for road repair

    No progress is being made toward ending a dispute over repairing the county’s roads between county officials and Enel Green Power, the company developing Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern section of the county. County engineer Brice Goebel told commissioners Monday that Enel continues to deny it’s their job to repair road damage caused by flooding.

  • Marion County files tax foreclosure petitions

    Marion County filed a petition Sept. 24 to have 71 properties sold for delinquent taxes. According to the petition, taxes have not been paid as required by law; and all of the real estate is subject to foreclosure and sale for delinquent taxes.

  • Goessel golf tournament raises $3,500

    Delbert Peters and Karl Brubaker grabbed a first-place finish with a score of 52 during Goessel Community Foundation’s annual golf tournament at Pine Edge Golf Course Sept. 21. The tournament raised $3,500 for the foundation. Chet Roberts and Leroy Koehn were second place with a score of 54; and Stan and C.J. Conover third place with 57.

  • Butler County ghost town program offered

    Friends of the Whitewater Memorial Library and the Frederic Remington Area Historical Society are jointly sponsoring “Butler County Ghost Towns” 7 p.m. Oct 7 at Centre Point Church in Whitewater. Ken Spurgeon, who has spent more than 20 years teaching high school and college, will speak.

  • Prairie View director honored as crisis instructor

    Everett Bradley, director of recreation and adventure for Prairie View, has been awarded meritorious status by the Crisis Prevention Institute for his work as certified instructor of nonviolent crisis intervention Bradley is one of 227 certified instructors worldwide recognized at this level for commitment to teaching a safe no-harm method for managing people in crisis.

  • Irene Eitel

    Services for Irene Eitel, 97, who died Saturday at Advent Care Center in Merriam, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Amos Family Funeral Home, Shawnee. Visitation will be from noon until services at the funeral home Friday. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Durham Park Cemetery, rural Durham.

  • Farming practices are evolving

    Technology over the past decade has taken a leap forward, and farm-fertilizing practices are no exception. Marion County farmer Alan Hett uses soil grid sampling and use field view satellite imaging to map farmland, which makes the process of adding fertilizer easier.

  • Corn harvest stalled by rain

    Farmers have been taking advantage of dry weather the past two or three weeks to harvest corn, but weekend rain brought their streak of luck to a halt. Harvest is close to 90 percent complete in the southern part of the county and 75 to 80 percent complete in the north, according to elevator managers.

  • Old reliable combine gets the job done

    The 1660 Case International combine Laverne Bina uses to harvest his crops was manufactured in the 1990s and doesn’t have a lot of the modern technology, but it still gets the job done, and it’s debt-free. Bina was combining his last field of corn Thursday northeast of Marion.

  • Simple pleasures are the best

    Editorials typically focus on big things — top issues facing our community, like whether commissioner Dianne Novak’s close collaboration with wind farm opponents makes her stubbornly dedicated or a sore loser merely adding to county legal bills. This week, however, we’d like to focus on little things — often ignored details that don’t always get the attention they deserve.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Symphony on the prairie

  • Inman ransacks Marion's homecoming

    The chance to move to .500 on the season was up for grabs Friday night with the Warriors hosting the Inman’s Teutons during Marion’s homecoming. Mother Nature had other plans, though, as thunderstorms and dangerous lightning moved into the area forcing officials to cancel and reschedule the game for 6 p.m. Monday.

  • Centre blanks Canton-Galva

    After being blown away, 48-0, by state-ranked Canton-Galva, in the last league game of the season last week, the Centre Cougars began district play with an easy 50-0 victory Friday against Hartford at home. The game ended at halftime. Hartford was weak on both sides of the ball. Centre easily scored 28 points in the first quarter on touchdowns by quarterback Braxton Smith, Luke Hudson, and Jensen Riffel. Riffel and Lane Methvin scored conversion points.

  • Centre girls finish 1-2

    Centre volleyball defeated Council Grove in three sets Saturday during the Herington Invitational tournament. The Cougars were defeated by Sedgwick, 29-31 and 9-25 in the first match, and Canton Galva, 17-25 and 22-25 in the third match.

  • Marion runners make most of home course

    Even before last week’s race, Marion runner Tristen Dye knew the team would perform well on its home course. “I knew it was going to be a good race,” he said. “It helped that we knew the course, unlike being on the golf course, where we didn’t train on the course.”

  • Centre golfers compete

    The Centre girls golf team competed at Council Grove on Thursday. Cecilia Rziha shot a personal best 54.

