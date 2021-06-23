HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
One of Marion farmer Alan Vogel's twin boys joins him in the cab of his combine Saturday during wheat harvest. The family spent Fathers Day weekend harvesting.
Addie Edmundson, 8, reads to Sissy as library employee Sarah Stauffer looks on.
Oliver McCloskey rides his horse in Marion's Central Park, where he spent Monday night
Car hoods crisscross in front of Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum's main building for its 14th annual car show Saturday.
