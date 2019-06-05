HEADLINES

  • Ex-deputy questions sheriff's leadership

    Internal issues are causing problems for the sheriff’s office, according to a deputy who was encouraged to resign. But Sheriff Rob Craft has declined to comment on the allegations, saying only that the former deputy “didn’t work out.”

  • Feedlot cattle struggling through muck

    Before you see the muck at Mike Beneke’s feedlot, you can smell it. A stench, putrid and stagnant, hangs oppressively in the hot air as clustered cattle bawl.

  • Wind farm decision delayed

    After two lengthy evenings of testimony on the merits of a wind farm proposal — and reasons not to permit it — county planning and zoning commissioners tabled any decision until they meet again Monday evening. Each of the two nights of testimony lasted 3

  • Marion to resume twice-weekly trash pickup

    While Hillsboro is automating its trash collection and saving labor costs, Marion is expanding its manual trash collection and will resume picking up residential garbage twice a week, effective July 1. “Maybe we made a mistake when we got a new truck,” Mayor Todd Heitschmidt said at Monday’s city council meeting.

  • Heavy rain washes away creek bank

    Sandbags now line a lengthy section of Elm St. where at least 30 trees and several feet of riverbank, right up to the curb, have fallen into Luta Creek. Kansas Department of Transportation experts last week examined the erosion.

OTHER NEWS

  • More bark, same bite?

    Citations for dog violations in Marion have increased every year since 2016, according to municipal court records, but they haven’t increased nearly as rapidly as the number of complaints about dogs running free. The number of calls for loose dogs has been on a rise since 2016, jumping from 66 to 88 in 2017, 115 in 2018, and 42 through April 2019.

  • Police encrypt more calls

    A recent increase in gibberish-like encrypted messages between Marion police officers is part of an attempt to avoid having to dial each others’ cell phones while driving, police chief Clinton Jeffrey said last week. “We can talk like we’re on the phone, but we don’t have to worry about picking up and dialing,” he said.

  • Secrecy cloud lifts as county hires engineer

    It took seven executive sessions spanning three commission meetings over six days, but Marion County now has a signed employment contract with its new engineer, Brice Goebel, who previously worked for the state transportation department in Marion. After 1 hour 37 minutes of negotiating his contract — all behind closed doors, among themselves, with legal counsel, and with Goebel himself — what emerged Monday was a document saying Goebel will be an “at-will” employee, able to quit or be fired from his $80,000-a-year position at any time without reason.

  • 60-mile pilgrimage ends at packed service

    The cool shade of a grove of trees outside Father Emil Kapaun’s home church lit up with unbridled enthusiasm Sunday as a group of young cousins explained their love for this past weekend’s annual 60-mile walk to the church. “It’s probably one of the most difficult and challenging things you’ll ever do,” pilgrim Katie Stuhlsatz of Garden Plain said. “Coming up the hill and into Pilsen each year, it’s always the same. And it’s the greatest feeling ever.”

  • Wheeler vs. Mayfield for Marion mayor

    After Mayor Todd Heitschmidt declined to file for reelection, councilman John Wheeler will face former city administrator David Mayfield to replace him. Noon Monday was deadline for filing for the Nov. 5 election. Longtime councilman Gerald Kline, newcomer Jacob Harper (who had to register as a voter before he could file), and former planning and zoning board member Ruth Herbel have filed for city council.

  • Flooding keeps train in Marion

    A train stopped along Union Pacific tracks northwest of Marion because of flooding near its undisclosed destination will remain here 7 to 10 days. Some cargo has been removed because it is flammable, but the situation should be safe, police chief Clinton Jeffrey said.

  • County businesses receive governor's award

    The Building Center and CK Pharmacy were named regional recipients of the Governor’s Award of Excellence on Tuesday given to businesses deemed among the best in Kansas. The Building Center employee John Wheeler said he was honored to receive the award.

  • Weekend sees spate of domestic disputes

    Sheriff’s deputies, Marion and Hillsboro police, and Marion Reservoir officers dealt with a spate of domestic-violence related calls late Saturday and early Sunday. The first call came at 10:18 p.m. Saturday. Tampa ambulance briefly was asked to stand by near 290th and Old Mill Rds. after dispatch reported that a told a couple’s adult son, possibly coming down from a drug high, had become combative. Five minutes later the ambulance call was canceled after an officer arrived at the scene, discovered there was a warrant for the son’s arrest, and took him into custody.

CHINGAWASSA

  • Headliner riding wave of success

    Chingawassa Days headline Dylan Scott is riding a wave of success this year with a nearly sold-out tour, an upcoming album and top country music honors. The Bastrop, Louisiana, native has been named one of Country Radio Seminar 2019’sNew Faces of Country Music Class of 2019 – an honor that places him among country music’s most promising artists.

  • Teen's country music dreams come true

    Justin McCormick has been playing and singing with his grandpa since he could talk, but this year his country music dreams have started coming true. The promising 17-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, will open for one of his idols, Rodney Atkins, July 19 in Hillsboro, Missouri, just two years after meeting him back stage.

  • Musician finds value in family

    Having been to recent Chingawassa Days, Marion resident Dylan Delk understood the gravity of being an opening act. “The last couple years, I really wanted to play up there,” he said. “I’m used to playing at local bars or weddings, but I always thought it would be cool to go up there as an opening act.”

  • Singer to visit Kansas for first time

    Cameron DuBois’s talent has taken across the southlands, but Kansas will be a first for her when she visits Marion Saturday to perform at Chingawassa Days. The Alabama singer-songwriter said she is looking forward to her first performance this far north.

  • Small towns increase intensity

    Dan Tietjen has played larger concerts than Chingawassa Days, but small communities like Marion, where he will play with two bands beginning 7 p.m. Friday, bring their own flair. “Some of the best gigs are out here because it’s the heartland,” he said. “People come from everywhere. People come from farms, and it’s people who don’t get to anything but work all their lives.”

  • Old Chingawasa train car gets its own house

    The Chingawassa Days annual celebration bears close to the same name as the short-line railroad, “Marion Belt and Chingawasa Railroad,” which ran from Marion to a health resort at Chingawasa Springs, northeast of Marion, in the late 1880s to early 1890s. After the rail line ceased operation, the train cars were sold. At least one of those cars was preserved and it now sits at the National Orphan Train Complex in Concordia, where it has been restored and is known as “The Legend.”

  • Former resident to talk about cooking for kids

    Jenny Maggard Atkins, author of a newly released cookbook and nutritional guide, will show children how to cook healthy, kid-friendly meals at 3 p.m. Saturday during Chingawassa Days. Atkins’ book, “Real Food by Two Moms,” contains 60 kids’ recipes made with a healthy twist.

  • Chingawassa Days schedule

DEATHS

  • Thomas Schrag

    Services for Thomas Schrag, 57, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Sports Complex, will be scheduled later. Born Dec. 14, 1961, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Willard and Ruth (Wedel) Schrag December 14, 1961, he is survived by son Jamie Schrag of Wichita, daughter Julia Deel of Haysville, brother Tim Schrag of Manhattan and a grandson.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Robert Grosse

DOCKET

FARM

  • Farmers back in field after rough month

    After a month of persistent rain, farmers were finally able to get back to work this week, although some low-lying areas are still too wet and more rain is forecast for the county. Randy Vogel farms north of Marion. He said he drove through deep mud on country roads to get to his pastures and feed hay to his cows last winter.

  • Dealer gets new manager, expands

    Brad Wheeler, who had worked for Foley Caterpillar in Concordia, became manager of PrairieLand Partners’ Marion store last month. Wheeler’s familiarity with one of the operations merged into PrairieLand played a role in his decision to come here.

OPINION

  • Tilting at windmills

    Never have so many said so much yet been heard by so few. Two days of public testimony about Expedition Wind’s plan for turbines in southern Marion County brought a whirlwind of everything except changed minds this week. Speaker after speaker droned on, not unlike the swooping hum of a turbine, reading prepared statement after prepared statement.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Adding pasta to the melting pot

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Towering NIMBYs

PEOPLE

  • Mini camper leads to new mentality

    Jack Duffen’s journey to Marion began in Olathe, but it took him four years and thousands of miles. His trip began in 2015, when he sold his house and bought a teardrop camper to drive the West Coast.

  • St. Luke Living Center gets new life

    Residents at St. Luke Living Center are now enjoying newly renovated rooms. Every room has been redone, including floors, walls, bathrooms, and shades on windows. Resident Sharon Grosse, formerly of McPherson, said the renovation is “very nice.”

  • Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

    Paul and Elaine (Thelander) Morse will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday. The couple met while teaching in Haysville and were married at First Covenant Church, Salina.

  • Entrepreneur to sell home-style meals

    As a working mom, Carla Hamm has had a difficult time providing well-balanced homemade meals for her family. She has tended to rely on quick, convenient food, about the only kind available locally. “I didn’t feel good about the food I was serving my family,” she said. “I would come home from work and think, I wish somebody provided home-cooked meals for us.”

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Music, burgers draw big crowd, Marion Senior Center menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    'Old Doc' was right out of 'Gunsmoke'

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Summer provides job opportunities for students

    Hillsboro eighth-grader Carter Hamm started his lawn mowing business midway through 2018 and now sees it as his calling. “Going into eighth grade, I feel like I want to do that,” he said. “I’ve found the thing that’s good for me. I’m good at it and enjoy it.”

  • FFA students honored at state convention

    Nearly a dozen Marion County students were honored at last week’s state FFA convention in Manhattan. Cassie Meyer of Marion High School was statewide winner in prepared public speaking and leadership development.

  • Five honored as top scholars

    Five Marion County students were recognized by the governor for grades that put them in the top one percent of Kansas students. The 36-year-old program, funded by private donations, included a lunch and recognition ceremony in Topeka.

  • Backpack angel trees going up soon

    On June 20, backpack angel trees will be set up at Marion Presbyterian Church, Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Valley United Methodist Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Christian Church, Lanning Pharmacy, and Tampa State Bank. Anyone may pick up a backpack card with a list of needs, purchase those supplies, and return the items to the location where the card was picked up.

  • Hillsboro getting 2nd batch of artificial turf

    After a decade of football and soccer games, Joel H. Wiens Stadium in Hillsboro is getting a new field. Removal of old artificial turf field started May 28, but planning started years prior, said Robert Rempel, athletic director at Hillsboro High School.

  • Summer reading about to blast off

    The 50th anniversary of men landing on the moon will be celebrated with a Universe of Stories theme for this summer’s reading program at Marion City Library. The program, for preschoolers through students completing eighth grade, will begin Monday and continue through June 12.

  • Child screenings offred

  • Awards and honors

MORE…

