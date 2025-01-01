HEADLINES

  • Barn fire highlights struggles with water

    A structure fire at a homestead Sunday highlighted what it is like to fight fires in rural areas. Around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Lincolnville firefighters were dispatched to a barn fire at 2921 Sunflower Rd.

  • Sample flight a bit too exciting

    A plane made an emergency landing Tuesday in Marion County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 1:30 p.m. a small plane flying out of the Newton Airport made an emergency landing just outside Peabody.

  • Marion fuel prices higher than most

    Motorists pay between 70 to 80 cents more a gallon at the pump in Marion than in other nearby locations. A fuel station at Walmart in Emporia charges $2.09 for unleaded gas. Casey’s General Stores in Lyon County charges $2.15 a gallon.

  • Two inmates taken to hospital

    Two inmates were taken by ambulance Saturday to St. Luke Hospital from Marion County Jail. A 43-year-old man complained of chest pains and was coughing up blood.

  • County lake is still a place to be in winter

    Winter draws near and a lot of places and their activities tend to slow down. Marion County Lake is one of those places but still will be a fine destination spot come that first cold.

OTHER NEWS

  • Marion hears about grant for 78 more rhinos

    Marion City Council signalled support Tuesday for a grant that would cover 60% of the cost of another 78 rhinos throughout Marion. While the item on the council agenda was for discussion only, economic development director Megan Jones was asked to bring the item to the council for action Dec. 22.

  • Planners review wind farm rules

    Amendments to Marion County zoning regulations pertaining to wind farms dominated a meeting Thursday of the county’s planning and zoning commission meeting. The commissioners chose to go line-by line to review the entire document. Most expressed what they did not like about wind farms.

  • Short-term rentals at lake debated

    Parking and occupancy limits on short-term rentals at Marion County Lake were points of contention at Thursday’s planning and zoning meeting. Regulations allow a maximum of eight people in a short-term rental, but commissioners discussed changing that number.

  • County looks at updating plan

    The last comprehensive plan for the county was done 11 years ago, and commissioner Clarke Dirks would like to draft a new one. Dirks also wanted to be made sure the current plan wasbeing followed.

  • Wireless tower in Peabody recommended

    Peabody could soon have better cell service. At their meeting Thursday night, planners approved recommendatinng to county commissioners that a conditional use permit be approved for a Nex-Tech Wireless tower with the stipulation the Federal Communications Commission approves the project.

  • Peabody promotes clerk

    Peabody City Council promoted its city clerk Monday night. Without much discussion, council members made Paul Leeker city clerk / administrator at a salary of $65,000.

  • K-150 to be resurfaced

    Kansas Department of Transportation has approved a $660,949.50 contract with Heft and Sons of Greensburg to resurface the entire length of K-150 in Marion and Chase counties. No date for the start of construction has been set.

DEATHS

  • Nellie Penner

    Services for Nellie Wohlgemuth Penner, 92, who died Monday at Moundridge Manor, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Alexanderfeld Church, rural Hillsboro. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Janice Case

FOR THE RECORD

OPINON

  • Tilting at windmills and herding rhinos

    Why does government seem to have only two ways of dealing with things — shoving overly complicated regulations down our throats or throwing taxpayer money at supposed problems that aren’t real? We’re witnessing a classic example of the regulation response in how Marion County is dealing with wind farms.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A brand-new boarding pass

PEOPLE

  • Veteran reporter joins Record staff

    Hello. My name is Judd Weil and I am the latest addition to your community newspaper. I have been working in the fourth estate for a little over a decade, and it is hard for me to imagine myself doing something else. Believe me, I have tried.

  • Toys, checks delivered after toy run

    Checks were handed out Saturday at Hillsboro Vintage Bank Ks for organizations participating in the 32nd annual Marion County Toy Run. The run, which was on Nov. 1, received funds and toys being distributed to county organizations to benefit needy children of the county.

  • Winter Fun Fair back for second year

    The Marion County Winter Fun Fair is returning for its second year with new categories. The fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Marion County Fairgrounds.

  • Card shower requested

    A card shower is being requested for the 90th birthday of Judy Priest, who along with her husband, Bob, lived at Marion County Lake until two years ago and served as pastors for numerous churches. The Priests now live at Kansas Christian Home. Cards may be sent to 415 Lakeshore Dr Apt F, Newton KS 67114

  • Athletes' character honored

    Brylee Smith and Hugh Guetterman have been named Marion High School Champions of Character for November. According to staff, Brylee’s character shines in everything she does and Hugh is a respectful, coachable young man who leads by example despite being pushed out of his comfort zone.

  • Gooch changes to South Dakota

    Hillsboro’s Jesiah Gooch, who was scheduled to sign as a preferred walk on at the University of Kansas , accepted a scholarship instead last week from the University of South Dakota.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

SPORTS PREVIEW

