Terry Silhan's truck was totaled when a tree he parked under was blown over during a storm that brought high winds, hail, and rain last week. Many Pilsen residents were busy all day Thursday clearing trees and other debris from the storm.



Moderating temperature Tuesday provided a perfect opportunity for a bit of recreation and sightseeing at Marion County Lake, even for this blue crane, craning his neck to look at boaters.



A couple speed across the lake Tuesday on a jet ski. Temperatures were moderate Tuesday, but heat is expected to return by the weekend.