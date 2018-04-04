HEADLINES

  • EMS 'hostage crisis' deepens

    Acceding to a plea from ambulance director Ed Debesis, county commissioners voted Friday to hire an assistant director to help with his workload. But Debesis, who earlier in the day had said he would stay if an assistant were hired, declined to rescind his resignation. And once again, commissioners declined to accept it. Dianne Novak’s motion to do so failed for lack of a second.

  • Kids taken into protective custody at elementary school

    Multiple children at Marion Elementary School were taken into protective custody by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday after school officials contacted Marion police. “There was a staff concern over a child’s well-being,” principal Justin Wasmuth said. “We felt like we needed to call the local authorities, being mandated reporters, and we thought that was the right avenue to go in this situation.”

  • Woman attempts to steal school bus

    The wheels on the bus failed to go “round and round” for a woman who allegedly attempted to steal a Peabody-Burns USD 398 school bus Thursday from the bus driver’s home. When police chief Bruce Burke arrived on scene in the 100 block of W. 9th St. shortly after 7:50 a.m., Emily Caldwell, 35, of Peabody, was in the bus with her child strapped into a seat.

  • Physician leaving St. Luke clinic

    Physician Scott Akers, who started seeing patients at St. Luke Medical Clinic in Marion in July 2016, has put his house on the market and plans to leave the area. St. Luke Hospital CEO Jeremy Ensey said Akers’s last day will be June 8.

  • Dogs bring residents joy

    The residents of Marion Assisted Living are the latest group of people to be treated to a visit from 11-year-old Meggi and 5-year-old Glynnis. The Border Collies are owned by Rex and Carolyn Savage of Florence. Rex said residents were happy to see the dogs because many of them had dogs themselves, and they enjoyed petting and relating to them.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Desert march tests local runner's mettle

    Courtney Boehm of Hillsboro runs competitively, but a recent marathon-length event was unlike anything she had ever attempted. The 29th annual Bataan Memorial Death March on March 25 commemorated World War II at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

  • Butler bringing auto program to Peabody-Burns

    Aspiring auto mechanics will soon have a local option to learn the trade through a partnership between Butler Community College and Peabody-Burns school district. Peabody-Burns High School will be home to Early College Automotive Technology Academy, Butler’s newest early college academy.
    Juniors and Seniors can take automotive and general education courses that apply toward an associate degree from Butler.

DEATHS

  • Virginia Nickel

    Services for former Hillsboro resident Virginia Lea Nickel, 72, Jarrell, Texas, were March 3 in Georgetown, Texas. Born June 11, 1964, in Brady, Texas, she married Leo Nickel on June 25, 1966.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Lorraine Havlik

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • How do you use your tax refund?

    Much as we like to complain about it, for most people, filing tax returns is no big deal. Getting a refund, on the other hand, is something many people look forward to.

  • Tips on avoiding door-to-door scams

    Spring brings not only budding plants and warmer weather. It also brings out vendors selling goods and services door-to-door. Although federal law requires a three-day “cooling off” period in which you can change your mind about any item sold door-to-door, the Better Business Bureau suggests these tips to avoid having to invoke the rule:

  • Planning helps smooth retirement

    Most dream of the day they can hang their hats up at the end of a career. At age 65, Myrna Wood is reaping the fruits of her labor after 37 years of service at McDonald Tinker law firm in Wichita.

  • Easiest tip for phone safety: don't participate

    If Alexander Graham Bell and rival Elisha Gray had known how much of a terror their 1876 creation would become, perhaps the telephone wouldn’t have been invented. What once was the safest and best way for communication has rapidly become an enemy with unknown callers posing danger.

  • Utility cutoff moratorium ends

    The state’s cold-weather moratorium on utility cutoffs ended Saturday. Residential electric and natural gas customers behind in their bills can see their service disconnected if they don’t contact their utility company to arrange payments.

OPINION

  • Garbled amid the static

    Journalists often are accused of focusing too much on negatives. So we’ll try this week to find the most positive thing we can say about the burgeoning ensemble of elected and appointed officials who each week star in the continuing dramatic farce known as Marion County government: Kindergartners of the world owe them a favor. No longer must innocent (if sometimes misbehaving) young children bear the stigma of society’s stereotypical derision. When someone behaves in an immature, petulant manner, we no longer need to say, “You’re acting like a kindergartner.” We instead can say, “You’re acting like a county official.”

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Notes on life: outdated so soon

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Of boys and coyotes

PEOPLE

  • Quilter did it row by row

    Belinda Skiles has participated in the Row-by-Row Experience for three years, but 2017 was the first year she finished a quilt and won a prize. Her quilt is on display this week at Marion City Library along with two dozen other quilts and wall hangings.

  • Holy Land tour planned

    Tabor Bible professor Douglas Miller and Bethel campus pastor Peter Goerzen will lead a 20-day tour of Israel, Palestine, and Jordan in January. Stops on the tour, designed for college and seminary students, pastors, spouses, and others, will include the Church of the Nativity.

  • Free operetta to poke fun at culture

    An updated version of “Patience,” a satiric 1881 Gilbert and Sullivan operetta about contemporary culture, will be presented for free at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tabor College’s Wohlgemuth Music Education Center. Originally a satire on a 19th century European movement that focused on aesthetic values, the production has replaced “Aesthetics” with “Hipsters.”

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors work on center's flower bed, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Aulne pioneer: from sodbuster to river straightener

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Elementary kids put their talents on display

    As bleachers filled with students and parents Thursday at Marion Elementary School’s biennial variety show, so did chatter and excitement in the crowd. The show started with a surprise birthday tribute to Principal Justin Wasmuth. Staff members came in one at a time carrying numbers representing years of his life. Eventually, amid the music and laughs, 37 staff members filed in. As the crowd sang “Happy Birthday,” Wasmuth’s face became red, and the show began.

  • Tri-County awards scholarships, prizes

    Centre seniors Katrina Basore, daughter of Richard and Angela Basore, and Austin Peterson, son of Amber Peterson, each won $1,000 scholarships March 27 at the annual meeting of Tri-County Telephone Association in Herington. Other local winners of prizes totaling $1,150 included Lloyd Sklenar of Pilsen, who won a 40-inch TV set, and Jean Stuchlik of Lost Springs, who won $100 cash.

  • Warriors sweep Inman

    Playing their second set of doubleheaders in as many days, Marion’s softball and baseball teams swept the Inman Teutons in the Warriors’ league home openers Thursday. In chilly weather, the Warriors softball team picked up its first pair of wins of the year, dispatching the Teutons 17-7 and 16-6 in shortened games.

  • FFA students compete in career development

    Nearly 180 students from 18 schools competed in last week’s south-central district FFA career development events in agronomy, poultry, and floriculture at Marion High School. Marion-Florence FFA coordinated the poultry event, Centre’s chapter staged the agronomy contest, and Wellington’s helped with floriculture.

  • Ex-principal to help oversee state high school sports

    A former Marion coach and school administrator has been selected to help lead the association that oversees high school athletics and activities statewide. Rod Garman, who was principal at Marion Elementary School from 2007 to 2011, will become assistant executive director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association on July 1.

  • Hiebert, Hansen on all-state team

    Goessel’s Eden Hiebert and Marion’s Kourtney Hansen were named last week to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state girls Class 2A team. Hiebert, a 6-foot senior, was named to the five-member first team. Hansen, a 5-foot-8 senior, was named to the five-member second team.

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Marion and Centre

UPCOMING

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network’s monthly meeting will be 5:30 p.m. April 12 at the Hillsboro school district office, 416 S. Date St.

  • Centre blood drive is April 11

    An American Red Cross blood drive will be at Centre High School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11. Appointments are available by calling (785) 983-4321 or (800) RED-CROS, or online at redcrossblood.org.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP