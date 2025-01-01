Marion County RECORD
Vol. 157 , No. 13
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025
Marion, KS 66861
HEADLINES
US-56 proposal criticized, would cut off access roads
One of two options Kansas Department of Transportation is proposing for a US-56 renovation in Marion County concerns county commissioners and the City of Hillsboro. Both the Hillsboro City Council and county commissioners pushed back on Option No. 1, which would close access to several primary roads.
Auto parts chain coming
After more than two months of rumors of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store locating in Hillsboro, the rumor was confirmed Monday. City administrator Matt Stiles announced at Monday’s city council meeting the chain would be spending $300,000 to renovate a vacant building at 605 Western Heights Circle, recently was occupied by the Pilsen Packrats and Dollar General.
Top festival selects feature-length raid documentary
“Seized,” the feature-length documentary that Herizon Productions has been working on since the raid Aug. 11, 2023, on the Only 10 U.S. documentaries are selected annually for screening at the festival, founded by actor Robert Redford.
Florence infant dies from flu
A Florence family is mourning the sudden loss of 1-year-old daughter, Danyella Caitlin, who died in her sleep Sunday from complications of influenza and pneumonia. The parents have set up an online fundraiser to help cover the funeral expenses.
Commissioners hear lengthy list of lake concerns
Dogs not on leashes, kids driving golf carts illegally, and sewer capacity at Marion County Lake continues to be a problem. Marion County Lake Improvement District director Greg Wyatt, who lives at the lake, approached county commissioners Monday with what he sees too often.
Commissioners discuss goals for 2026
With 2026 a few weeks away, county commissioners talked Monday about goals for the upcoming year. Commissioner Clarke Dirks spoke with the University of Kansas about its program for training employees on how to maintain roads.
OTHER NEWS
Peabody camper fire under investigation
An investigation into a structure fire Friday in Peabody is ongoing. No one was injured.
City wants earlier 35 mph limit on K-256
Drivers in Marion might have to slow down before reaching Marion’s city limits from the east if the city gets its way. The idea would be to extend a 35 mph limit beyond the city limits adjacent to Marion County Club. The speed limit there is now 55 mph.
City launches contest to possibly replace its logo
Marion is now considering changing a city logo it has used in one form or another for a couple of decades. The city is asking members of the public to create their own designs and submit them by the end of January to a city logo design competition.
From the North Pole to northern Marion County
While Santa was the main attraction Saturday at the Lincolnville annual Sleigh Bell Social, there was a way for people to shop for Christmas without leaving the community. Of the more than 100 people that attended, 12 vendors, almost all of them traveled to the small town to sell their wares.
See the sights of Christmas lights
Marion-Florence Recreation wants to share the holiday spirit Tuesday with a Christmas light tour. The tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Sports and Aquatic Center in Marion and take people through the festive roads of Marion and Hillsboro.
Hillsboro focuses on literacy
Hillsboro Elementary School teachers are taking the initiative to familiarize themselves with the science of literacy for their sake and that of their students. “All of our staff needs to get a Seal of Literacy that verifies that they have been trained in the science of reading,” principal Nathan Hiebert said.
DEATHS
IN MEMORIAM:
Harold Johnson
IN MEMORIAM:
Larry Penner
FOR THE RECORD
Accidents investigated
Civil Division cases
County jail arrests and bookings
Criminal Division cases
Deeds recorded
Emergency dispatches
Offenses reported
Police activity reports
Traffic Division cases
OPINION
What's on your Christmas list?
We don’t want to get into the naughty and nice thing too much. We’re pretty sure most of the people hereabouts have been nice. We’re not so sure about some of our government officials. But the last things any of us need are big stacks of coal staring at us from in front of government offices.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:
Sending Christmas cheer
CORRECTIONS:
Recipe
,
Planning meeting
PEOPLE
New face isn't new
I’d like to reintroduce myself. My name is Jane Johnson, and I’m the “new” office manager at the Marion County Record. But, as many of you know, I’m not actually new! I was office manager about 10 years ago, so I’m actually returning to the position. Marion is my hometown. Although I lived in Wichita for about 25 years, I moved back to Marion 10 years ago.
Herzet named principal
Jared Herzet, a 1995 Marion High School graduate, has been named principal of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School in Shawnee. He currently serves as director of athletics and activities at St. James Academy in Lenexa but has been a member of Sacred Heart parish for 14 years.
Senior center menus
MEMORIES:
10
,
20
,
30
,
40
,
50
,
60
,
70
,
110
,
150 years ago
SPORTS
Boys' teams largely outmatched
County teams tested their skills with early season tournament play. Marion
Girls' teams fare slightly better
Girls’ teams seemed to outperform boys’ teams in a weekend of early-season tournament play. Hillsboro
Marion County duals scheduled for Friday
Marion Brody Coleman finished fourth Saturday at a Hesston wrestling meet, ending the day with a record of 3-2.
MORE…
