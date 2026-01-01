HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Maybe they were happy to have survived Thanksgiving or were thankful recent snow quickly melted. Whatever, a pair of turkeys from Suderman Farm, owned by Joel and Dawn Suderman, did not shy away from the camera last week. The twosome, a bourbon red and the darker colored Narragansett, are not letting the winter months slow them down.



Tanynn Yoder (right) competes in an 8-and-younger division. She was a 6-and-under state champion last season. Wrestling has become an increasingly popular sport for young girls.



Marion's Hailey Harshman looks to feed Dylan Kraus from the top of the key Friday night against Hutchinson Trinity. The Warriors won 38-20, extending their winning streak to four games.