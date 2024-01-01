HEADLINES

  • Returns delayed; Mueller ousted

    The only thing running fast while ballots were counted after Tuesday’s election was a deer running across the courthouse lawn. It took until 1:45 a.m. for Marion County to tally all the ballots. It was among the last six counties in the state to finish counting.

  • Principal, 4 others jobless after incident

    An incident Thursday at Peabody-Burns Junior High and High School led to special school meetings Friday evening that ended with principal Ryan Bartel no longer being employed by the school. The district also is advertising for a day-care coordinator, day-care aide, bus driver, and van driver.

  • New food truck rules questioned

    Questions were raised Tuesday about the legality of a long-discussed food truck regulation approved Monday by Marion City Council. Under its terms, vendors who have permanent locations within the county would have no limitation on days of operation.

  • Tradition has troubling twist

    As costumed kids haunting homes to stuff sweets into sacks began concluding their chores around 9 o’clock Halloween night, another Marion tradition took over — one with new tricks that at times treated motorists to treacherous travel. A fleet of half a dozen or more pickup trucks, some with evidence of their mission still rattling around in open beds, cautiously darted in and out of side streets, surveying previous strafing before gathering just west of Marion Auto Supply for a final run.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro plans fire station, water plant improvements

    While poll workers across America tallied ballots and millions anxiously awaited the results, Hillsboro City Council quietly met Tuesday evening to discuss local matters. Fire Chief Ben Steketee gave a 20-minute presentation regarding Hillsboro’s volunteer fire department, which covers 119 square miles around the county.

  • Signs of life; Puny puns more homey than homely

    “Without freedom of speech, we would not know who the idiots are.” “Feeling a bit paranoid? Remember: you are not alone.”

  • Cold-weather shutoff ban begins

    Utility customers whose electricity and gas service do not come from their cities will get a five-month reprieve from having services shut off during freezing weather. Customers served by Westar Energy, Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative, and Atmos Energy already are under an annual cold-weather rule.

  • Camper club donates blankets

    Marion firefighters got a warm donation Friday to help them help families. Members of Kansas Sunflower Ramblers chapter of Holiday Ramblers RV Club gave the fire department three fleece throws.

  • Toy Run delivers come rain or come shine

    Marion County Toy Run participants braced for a cold, wet drive from Marion to Hillsboro and delivered the goods Saturday as promised. The run began, as usual, from Willie J’s 9th Lane, where participants gathered inside, out of steady rain, to talk about how the day’s trip would go.

  • Is the grass greener? Many from county make long commute to Moundridge factory

    Although the 350,000-square-foot manufacturing campus for Grasshopper Mowers lies in McPherson County, outside Moundridge, 10% of its 280 employees hail from Marion County, with many workers making the 40-minute commute each day. Michael Simmon, who works in marketing communications at Grasshopper (and who commutes 40 minutes himself from Sedgwick County), said Marion residents appreciated the pay, the work environment, and job stability.

  • Lost Springs cafe adds Sunday brunch

    After 54 years, a change has come to Al’s Café in Lost Springs: The restaurant is now open on Sundays, likely for the first time in its history. The Sunday hours aren’t long — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — and Al’s won’t be open every Sunday — only the first and last of each month.

DEATHS

  • Connie Bowen

    Services for Connie Bowen, 71, who died Sunday at her home in Newton, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Newton. Born Aug. 2, 1953, in Dodge City, she was preceded in death by parents Ross and Cleona Weiser and husband Phil Bowen.

  • Bill Broce

    Services for Billy “Bill” Broce, 86, who died Thursday at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 2 p.m. today at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro. Pastor Tom Byford will officiate. Relatives will receive friends at 1 p.m. today at the church. Burial will be in Gnadenau Cemetery.

  • Clarence Giesbrecht

    Services for Clarence Giesbrecht, 83, who died Oct. 29 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, were Friday at Alexanderfeld Mennonite Church, rural Hillsboro. Born Sept. 4, 1941, in Marion County to David and Mary (Esau) Giesbrecht, he married Maria Cristina “Cris” Alves on Dec. 19, 1993, in Moundridge. She died in 2018.

  • Martha Loewen

    Funeral services for Martha Jane (Thiessen) Loewen, 95, who passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Koerner Heights Church, Newton. Relatives will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be at Springfield Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Magi Cravens

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Margaret Pippin

FOR THE RECORD

HEALTH

  • Lab work, live music highlights of health fair

    Despite grim weather, Marion County’s 10th annual health fair drew an impressive crowd to the second level of Marion’s Sports and Aquatic Center Saturday morning. A total 31 exhibitors and 227 attendees were present, according to organizers.

  • Getting your shots isn't just for kids

    Most parents get their children vaccinations, but vaccinations aren’t just for kids. While nearly everyone is aware of influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations and most routinely get them, some vaccinations are especially important for people ages 50 and older.

OPINION

  • Counting the ways our ballots should matter

    Now that polls have closed, polemics — intense and often mean-spirited arguing — has begun. Heaven help us, it might continue until Jan. 6, when a newly elected Senate votes to accept or reject states’ electoral votes. Even locally we face challenges. With write-in votes not tallied until later, key local races weren’t decided as usual on election night. In 2000, dimpled and hanging chad entertained us until a bunch of guys and a distinguished gal in what looked like choir robes stepped in a little over a month later.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Isn't that awesome!

PEOPLE

  • Quilt was special 1st time around

    After Hillsboro resident John Dalke died in September 2021, Neva Kreutziger crafted a quilt from his old flannel shirts. Kreutziger made the original quilt at the request of Amy Dirks, a real estate broker who worked with John’s wife, Delores, at the Real Estate Center.

  • Legion to sponsor Veterans Day dinner

    Hillsboro’s American Legion will sponsor a dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday in honor of Veterans Day. On the menu will be chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and French bread.

  • Hillsboro man to screen academy hopefuls

    U.S. Naval Academy graduate Michael James of Hillsboro was named last week to a 20-member board set up by Senator Jerry Moran to review applications for admission to U.S. service academies. James, a former vice president for business and finance at Tabor College, is executive director of administration and finance for Kansas State University’s aerospace and technology program in Salina.

  • Blood drive planned

    Holy Family Parish will sponsor a blood drive from 12:15 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark Activity Center, 415 N. Cedar St., Marion.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Marion, Peabody advance in playoffs

    Two county teams remain in the postseason, one of which is coming off a first-round bye. Peabody-Burns

  • Runners represent rain or shine

    Despite wet and muddy conditions, county runners tried to put their best feet forward Saturday at the state cross-country meet in Wamego. Hillsboro

  • Six from county named all-league in volleyball

    Six county girls were named to all-league teams in volleyball this week. Brooklyn Wuest, Aimee Funk, and Delaney Duerksen, all of Goessel, were selected to the Wheat State League first team. Abbigail Funk was selected as an honorable mention.

MORE…

