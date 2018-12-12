UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • State takes immediate operation of Westview Manor

    Operation of Westview Manor in Peabody was taken over Wednesday by Kansas Aging and Disability Services after the state agency petitioned the court for an emergency order naming the agency “receiver.” KDADS also filed a petition seeking to be appointed permanent receiver until all issues are resolved. State law requires that petition to be heard within seven to 17 days.

HEADLINES

  • Commissioners seek administrator

    Despite voters giving thumbs-down to a 2017 ballot question on hiring a county administrator, commissioners decided in a split vote Monday to create the position anyway. The non-binding 2017 advisory vote whether to hire an administrator was 1,192 opposed and 962 in favor.

  • End of the line for embattled corporation

    The doors of an embattled countywide economic development corporation funded by the county and cities are officially locked and the shutters are closed. Marion County Community Economic Development Corp. board members, left with one remaining board member as of the end of this month, voted Tuesday to dissolve the corporation effective Dec. 31, and disburse remaining money.

  • Man flees after attacking woman

    Deputies are looking to find a 47-year-old Peabody man who fled Thursday after an altercation with his 38-year-old girlfriend on Pawnee Rd. Undersheriff David Huntley said the incident took place as the couple drove north on Pawnee Rd. toward a shed they rent for storage at 1160 Pawnee Rd.

  • New county EMS director returns to roots

    For the second time since Nov. 14, Marion County has named a new EMS director, this time one with local ties. Travis Parmley comes to the position from Great Bend, but he is originally a resident of Florence.

  • A year in the life of Miss Kansas

    Hannah Klaassen was at Marion High School Friday speaking about the Miss Kansas organization and addressing driving safety. Her appearance was one of at least 400 she is required to make throughout the year after she was crowned Miss Kansas in June. She is taking a year off from her studies in psychology at Tabor College to fulfill her duties as Miss Kansas. A business manager sets up appearances and arranges her schedule.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • New police chief hopes for open communication

    Improving communication with all factions of the community is the first goal of Marion’s new police chief. Lifelong Marion resident Clinton Jeffrey, 31, wants to develop good communication with the public, city hall, the press, and departmental officers.

  • Florence native leads department

    A job as administrative assistant at a power plant north of Great Bend prepared Sharon Omstead Box for her current role as Marion County Planning and Zoning director. She moved back to her hometown of Florence in 2013. Her mother, Connie Omstead, lives there. “Working at the power plant was one of my favorite jobs,” Box said, “but I wanted to be close to family, so I moved back.”

  • Chamber discusses Santa's Florence visit

    Florence Chamber of Commerce met at noon Thursday in the ambulance room in the city building. Santa’s annual visit Dec. 1 brought 23 children and 23 adults to talk to St. Nick. Twenty-six goody bags were given out with the remaining treats donated to Florence Housing Authority residents.

  • Santa to visit Sunday in Lincolnville

    Old Saint Nick will be at Lincolnville Community Center on Sunday. His visit will be in conjunction with Lincolnville’s fourth annual Shopping Extravaganza from noon to 4 p.m. that will feature many home-based businesses.

  • CDDO to meet Monday

    The board of directors of Harvey-Marion County CDDO will meet at 3 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main, Suite 208, Newton. House District 74 Representative-elect Stephen Owens of Hesston will share information about services available for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

  • Flower shop opens to full house

    Kathy’s Floral Design was a packed venue at its grand opening Thursday, with 35 residents fitting into the small shop on E. Grand Ave. in Hillsboro. A native of Marion, owner Kathy Goering quickly adapted to life in Hillsboro.

  • FFA places in top 10

    Marion/Florence FFA members placed third place at the South Central District FFA agriculture sales career development event Wednesday. Participants in the agriculture sales event took a written test, developed and presented a sales presentation for an agricultural product, and presented a team sale of a Carry-On Trailer product.

  • Commissioners tentatively agree on redistricting five areas

    County commissioners tentatively agreed to a redistricting plan creating five commission districts Monday, but did not take formal action to approve the plan until after they hear from the public. Two new commissioners will be needed for the unassigned districts.

DEATHS

  • Arpa Ewert

    Services for Arpa Ewert, 98, who died Dec. 4 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Burial will be in Johannestal cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Holly Unruh

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Call it Dianne-mandering

    Or Kent-mandering. Or maybe even Randy-mandering, though we’re not quite sure of that. Better yet, call it what it is: stupid and quite possibly illegal. New county commissioner districts unveiled Monday are a direct assault on the City of Marion and Centre Township, the only township in the county to be gerrymandered into two districts so as to dilute its political impact.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A cup of Christmas tea

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    No government equals dictatorship

PEOPLE

  • Former Marionites are rodeo winners

    Justin and Jake Peterson and their mother, Callie, were members of a ranch rodeo team that finished second in the recent World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo. Justin was honored as Top Hand and won the bronc riding competition. His efforts earned Haywire Cattle Company of El Dorado first place in bronc riding and branding events.

  • Petersons to celebrate 50 years

    Dan and Linda Peterson invite you to a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at United Methodist Church in Burdick in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Dan Peterson and Linda Fike were married Dec. 21, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ramona.

  • Card shower requested

    The children of Esther Groneman of Lincolnville are requesting a card shower in honor of her 105th birthday Dec. 18. Cards can be sent to 2872 Banner Rd., Lincolnville KS 66858.

  • Church plans celebration

    “Jammin’ for Jesus’ Birthday,” a community Christmas celebration, will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Florence United Methodist Church. Participants will share musical and other talents, and a hymn and praise sing-along is planned. Fellowship and refreshments will follow. Everyone is welcome.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Center gets Christmas tree, Marion Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    An old-time celebration

SENIOR LIVING

  • Traveling minstrels perform at Hillsboro Senior Center

    Hillsboro Senior Center is hardly a typical venue for traveling musicians, but for volunteer performers Jean and Arnie Boyd it’s just another day. They try to make the trip from Chapman every six months. Monday’s 12:30 p.m. program will mark their third visit to the senior center, with the first on Valentine’s Day 2017, and the other St. Patrick’s Day 2018.

  • Loneliness, depression can plague elderly

    The holiday season is a time filled with joy and cheer for most people. It means being off work to spending quality time with loved ones, giving and receiving gifts, and relaxing However, the holidays can also bean isolating and lonely time, especially for seniors living alone, in a nursing home, or in an assisted living facility.

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Marion grapplers take 11th at Wellington

    One year ago, the Warrior wrestling team got into the practice of scheduling tournaments at larger schools in hopes of getting a taste of competition that could help them when postseason rolls around in February. “I think it helps us,” Warrior coach Tyler McMichael said. “We get to see better competition against bigger schools that have more practice partners, spread them out, and we’re able to learn more things.”

  • Marion boys, girls close home tourney with wins

    Neither of the Marion basketball teams took home the crown at the Marion Classic, but both teams closed the tournament in successful fashion. The girls’ team got their first win Saturday against Peabody-Burns 48-13, while the boys finished 2-1 with a 75-18 win over Peabody-Burns.

  • Centre girls finish third at pre-season tourney

    They’re small — just eight players to be exact — but the Centre girls’ basketball team proved last week that they can win games. After losing to Chase County, 65-36, Thursday, they defeated Herington, 39-34, Friday and Lebo, 37-32, Saturday.

  • Marion splits with Hillsboro

    One was a battle, the other was not Tuesday night in the annual showdown between the Warriors and the Trojans Tuesday night at Marion. In girls’ action, up 8-5 after the first quarter, Hillsboro the game open the second with a 14-2 run for a 42-27 victory.

  • Bowling league results

  • Centre staff visited redesigned school

    Redesigning schools has been a topic of interest in Kansas in recent years. Fourteen school sites in Kansas are undergoing pilot projects in redesign this year. Centre seventh through 12th grade principal Donald Raymer and four teachers — Sherri Hudson, Jon Meyer, Tana Riffel, and Kelly Steiner — recently took a trip to Eminence, Kentucky, to tour a kindergarten through 12th grade school that has redesigned its classroom education. They gave a report on the trip at Monday’s school board meeting.

  • TEEN to meet

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the USD 408 district office in Marion. For questions or more information, contact Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Centre and Marion school menu

MORE…

