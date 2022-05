Water flows from a spring on the Mel Flaming farm northwest of Peabody. Mel and Marilyn named their farm Spring Creek after a spring that flows out of their backyard into Spring Creek. Spring Creek was a stop Saturday on a natural springs tour sponsored by Flint Hills Counterpoint of rural Peabody. The bus tour that began in Marion's Central Park and included visits to Summervill Spring, Crystal Spring, Allison Spring, and Spring Creek.