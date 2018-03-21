HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Ryan Barkdull of Diamond Archery in Wichita displays rattlesnake meat prepared in a smoker. He was assisted by Dan Hague of Aulne.
Emmanuel Baptist Church pastor Josh Wesner plays guitar and sings with children during a recent mission trip to Haiti with six other members.
Wearing memorabilia Thursday at Marion Senior Center's St. Patrick's Day celebration were, from left, Janet Bryant, Barb Hardin, Lucille Bitner, Beth McGuire, and Roger Bitner.
As Dylan Becker inspects his putter, Christian Becker lines up a putt during Marion High School golf practice last week at Marion Country Club. Coach Scott Bauer hopes to add another couple of players to the nine Marion and Peabody-Burns golfers already practicing for their first tournament in April.
